Peak District walk - Stanage Pole and Cowper Stone

This 6.5-mile moorland hike straddles the modern-day boundary of South Yorkshire and Derbyshire. Starting from Upper Burbage Bridge Car Park, cross the road and follow the path up to Stanage Edge, passing Cowper Stone, a striking solitary gritstone boulder.

The Ethel of Stanage Pole may not have the visual drama of Higger Tor, but it’s an important historic landmark. It’s thought to be the spot where the ancient kingdoms of Mercia and Northumbria met.

The approach to the pole along Stanage Edge, however, offers all the drama of Carl Wark and Higger Tor, the rocky escarpment of twisted and contorted Jenga-piled rocks falling away to the land below.

Once on top of the escarpment the outlook is gloriously distracting but take care to watch your footing, particularly in winter mists when the ground can be covered in ice and snow.

Likewise, waterproof footwear and warm layers are a must when hiking in winter, even in the relatively low hills of the Peak District.

Continuing along Stanage Edge you’ll come to a wooden fence. Through the stile, turn right and away from the edge to follow a short section of drystone wall leading to Long Causeway and Stanage Pole.

Stanage Pole - Credit: Gary Scully

This medieval packhorse route provides easier walking, dropping gently down to Redmires Reservoir after Stanage Pole. Cross the stile positioned at the end of Redmires Road and follow the route, briefly skirting the top reservoir before heading over the moors.

To traverse the moorland, cross a second stile on your right. The ground here is very boggy in winter so tread carefully.

Aim for the corner of a drystone wall where a stile takes you off the moor into fields. The route follows a field boundary before hitting a track then a bend on Fulwood Lane. Turn right, following the road for a short distance, then turn right again along the track leading to Brown Edge Farm.

After the farmyard, go through a metal gate and follow the narrow track back onto the moors. Keep left on the other side of a second gate to climb over a rise, then continue on to Ringinglow Road.

Turn right and follow the grassy path on the verge of RInginglow Road back to Upper Burbage Bridge Car Park.

