Seven Falls, Tintwistle - a hidden gem in the Peak District

Published: 7:01 PM July 20, 2021

Rivers and reservoirs are the staple of many fine walks in the Peak District, but there's nothing quite like encountering a waterfall on your travels.

The Peak District has a number of famous waterfalls within its boundaries that have become famous to walkers and and visitors to the area.

Pretty Padley Gorge has a gentle cascading run of waterfalls along the course of Burbage Brook, Kinder Downfall, with a 30-metre drop is the tallest waterfall in the Peak District, and Three Shires Head, the meeting point of Cheshire, Derbyshire and Staffordshire is busy all year round.

READ MORE: 6 waterfall walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District

But what about the less well known waterfalls in the National Park? One such place can be found in Tintwistle, an area north of Glossop on the eastern edge of the Peak District.

The area is well populated with several reservoirs which are great for walking but just to north of them runs Arnfield Brook which is the source of a series of cascading waterfalls and tranquil pool.

It has proven to be a much loved location for members of our Peak District and Derbyshire Walks facebook group and Shaun Bailey has made an easy to follow guide to the Seven Falls.

1. Park car on Crossgates Lane (it's close nearby Arnfield fly fishery club) Postcode: Near by** SK13 1HP Tintwistle, Glossop (Park before you reach the postcode location as it's a private site) Pin Location: 53.4729950,-1.9768980

2. Now start walking straight ahead on road (It's going up) check video starting point.

3. Keep on going until you reach Crossgate farm after little walk up a head turn left** There is sign check video (Farmer and Gamekeeper cottage).

4. Keep on straight till you reach Gamekeeper cottage.

5. Just after Gamekeeper cottage you will see gate on your right....turn right cross the gate.

6. Keep going on straight you will cross 2 more gates.

7. Now after few minutes walk keep an eye on left there is small cairn (It is a man-made pile of stones).

8. Turn left and follow the path...after few minutes walk you will see seven falls.

It's about 1.5 to 2 miles walk one way...Have fun, Amazing place

You can find more information on his viewranger page.

Below are some of the fantastic days out our members have had at Tintwistle.

Click here to see more photos, videos and descriptions of Tintwistle.



Seven Falls, Tintwistle - Credit: Deborah Hulme

Seven Falls, Tintwistle - Credit: Deborah Hulme

Seven Falls, Tintwistle - Credit: Jenny Marshall

Seven Falls, Tintwistle - Credit: Jenny Marshall

Seven Falls, Tintwistle - Credit: Jhea Avancena

Seven Falls, Tintwistle - Credit: Marc Green

Seven Falls, Tintwistle - Credit: Melissa Thomas

Seven Falls, Tintwistle - Credit: Melissa Thomas

Seven Falls, Tintwistle - Credit: Robert Halliwell

Seven Falls, Tintwistle - Credit: Robert Halliwell

Seven Falls, Titwistle - Credit: Samantha Smith

Seven Falls, Tintwistle - Credit: Samantha Smith

Seven Falls, Tintwistle - Credit: Samantha Smith

Seven Falls, Tintwistle - Credit: Tom Hailwood

Seven Falls, Tintwistle - Credit: Abbie Slater

Seven Falls, Tintwistle - Credit: Andrea Wain

Seven Falls, Tintwistle - Credit: Andrea Wain

Seven Falls, Tintwistle - Credit: Daz Smith



