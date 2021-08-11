Middle Black Clough - a hidden gem in the Peak District

Published: 9:19 AM August 11, 2021

In the far north-west of the Dark Peak and a relatively new addition to Derbyshire after the 1974 boundary changes, Longdendale is the valley of the River Etherow.

Situated between the Woodhead and Snake Pass roads, the area was described in the Domesday Book as waste, then in the 19th century Manchester Corporation dammed the river to create a string of five reservoirs: Bottoms, Valehouse, Rhodeswood, Torside and Woodhead.

Another Victorian addition was the Manchester to Sheffield railway line, whose now dismantled track bed forms a path for walkers called the Longdendale Trail.

The area has developed into a popular location for walkers and cyclists, and one of the biggest draws are the wonderful waterfalls.

Just north of Woodhead Reservoir there are three Cloughs, Near, Middle and Far Black Clough, Middle Black Clough has become of of the most popular attractions of the area.

The waterfall is best located by starting your walk from the A628, there are three small laybys where you can park, but note they are very small and spaces are limited, they are all located on the north side of the road, one of which is illustrated below.

The closest address for them is: Woodhead Road, near Woodhead Reservoir, Glossop, SK13 1JE,

Middle Black Clough is one of the most popular locations in our Derbyshire and Peak District walks group, and here member Richard Wooley describes his visit.

'First part of the walk is very easy and mainly flat., before a bit of light scrambling is required. If you want to see the waterfall from above then there are two trickier bits to scramble over but if you take your time they’re easy enough to do. Recommend walking boots or shoes as trainers would be hard work in wet /slippy conditions'.

'A nice dip in the pool at the top of the waterfall awaits those brave enough. The waterfall itself is gorgeous and needs to be seen in person to appreciate its beauty'.

Fellow group member Shaun Bailey has made an easy to follow guide to the Middle Black Clough.

