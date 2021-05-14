10 North Yorkshire walks close to AA recommended pubs

Published: 8:23 AM May 14, 2021

We have all enjoyed walking and exploring new places during the lockdown, but now we can add a trip to a top-rated pub to our itinerary. We've found some AA recommended pubs to go alongside some of the walks from our archive. North Yorkshire has been named the UK’s top destination for pub walks, with 29 AA-rated inns and pubs located within five miles of the walking routes listed for the county on RatedTrips.com

The Carpenters Arms, Felixkirk

What the AA Inspector said: “Unpretentious village pub with lovely views”

There are no pubs in the village of Boltby which is starting and end point of this walk. However, you can venture a couple of miles down the road to enjoy the views from Felixkirk.

Click here to view the details of the Boltby walk

The Forresters Arms Inn, Kilburn

What the AA Inspector said: “Sturdy coaching inn with hearty food”

This walk starts and ends from the free Forestry Commission parking just below the White Horse at Kilburn and it's just over a mile away from The Forresters.

Click here to view the details of the Kilburn walk

The Feathers Hotel, Helmsley

What the AA Inspector said: “Well positioned inn serving good food”

The Feathers Hotel is right in the heart of the popular market town, and its from the Market Place where this circular walk that heads north begins and ends.

Click here to view the details of the Helmsley walk

George & Dragon Hotel, Kirkbymoorside

What the AA Inspector said: “Charming and relaxed family-owned favourite”

The George & Dragon Hotel is just off the A170, so it's a handy stop to make before or after your walk from pretty Hutton-le-Hole.

Click here to view the details of the Hutton-le-Hole walk

The Wensleydale Heifer

What the AA Inspector said: "Stylish all-rounder"

The starting point is a lay-by on the A684 just east of West Witton, before heading into the village and going onto explore waterfalls and a Knights Templar grave. The Wensleydale Heifer is near the centre of West Wirron.

Click here to view the details of the West Witton walk

Aysgarth Falls Hotel

What the AA Inspector said: "Homecooked food in idyllic location"

It's called the Aysgarth Falls Hotel because of its proximity to the spectacular triple waterfalls of Aysgarth, it's just a five minute walk from the falls.

Click here to view the details of the Aysgarth Falls walk

Ilkley Moor Vaults

What the AA Inspector said: "Friendly pub with a roaring fire and classic pub food"

Although this walk described the bluebells on show in spring, a walk around Middleton Woods is good at any time of year. Ilkley Moor Vaults is just a ten minute walk from the starting point of the train station, so you could leave the car at home for this one.

Click here to view the details of the Ilkley and Middleton Woods walk

Grassington House

What the AA Inspector said: "A destination pub with top-notch accommodation"

Grassington is a haven for walkers. Some visitors will be wandering down to the riverside and Linton Falls, while others follow the Wharfe both up and downstream or out onto the higher fells. This walk to Conistone, sets off from the Main Square, where you will find the Grassington Hotel.

Click here to view the details of the Grassington and Conistone walk



Devonshire Arms at Cracoe

What the AA Inspector said: "Old beams and warming fires in traditional inn"

This walk begins in Rylstone, but you will pass by the Devonshire Arms at Cracoe, it will make a good refreshment break before you head back to your starting point.

Click here to view the details of the Rylstone and Cracoe walk

Birch Hall Inn, Beck Hole

What the AA Inspector said: "One of the smallest bars in the country"

This glorious 12-mile walk which starts at Goathland Church, passes by Beck Hole and Eller Beck which are just a stone's throw from Birch Hall Inn, a Grade II listed building that was founded in 1860.

Click here to view the details of the Goathland walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.

Due to the situation with lockdown guidelines, we advise that you also check the websites or social media channels of the establishments to check their opening times and possible restrictions.