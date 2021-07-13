The Great Yorkshire Show returns with bumper four day event

Published: 9:00 AM July 13, 2021 Updated: 9:04 AM July 13, 2021

The Great Yorkshire Show will take place over four days for the first time in its history.

The organisers the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) announced that the event would take place between Tuesday 13th and Friday 16th July, from 8am to 6pm each day.

The capacity is limited to 26,000 attendees per day with ticket-only system in place, which sold out across the week in record time after going on sale on the 1st June.

Charles Mills, Honorary Show Director of the Great Yorkshire Show said: “We are thrilled by the response to our plans for the Show this year in what we know will not quite be normal circumstances.

“We do expect there to be a limit on how many people can attend on any one day of the Show and so for the first time in our history we believe the best option is to offer a four-day event.”

“We know the Great Yorkshire Show means so much to so many people and we want to give them something exciting to look forward to at the end of a testing time for us all.”

Last year’s Great Yorkshire Show was cancelled in full for the first time since the Foot and Mouth outbreak in 2001. Coronavirus restrictions meant the 2020 Show went virtual instead. It offered behind the scenes tours of farms, workshops and with food producers that attracted viewers from more than 40 different countries.

The pandemic may have sidelined major events but YAS continues to offer year-round support to the farming community. During lockdowns this has included online gatherings and debates, health and wellbeing videos and nurturing a new supportive online community through its Yorkshire Women In Farming Facebook group.

If you didn't manage to get a ticket this year, you can follow the action from the Main Ring from a live feed on their Youtube channel.