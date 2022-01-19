22 amazing festivals in Dorset in 2022

Enjoy a day out at one of these amazing festivals, fayres, and shows across the year.

It's no secret that Dorset is a vibrant and active county, with incredible events happening almost every day of the year. 2022 is shaping up to be no different with plenty of organisations revealing their plans and dates for exciting happenings. Festivals and shows are the perfect places to let loose and enjoy yourself with friends or family. We've found the cream of the crop so you can make a note in your diary and get ready to book those tickets.

ILLUMINATE at the Blue Pool

Until February 27th

Our first event promises to be "an evening of memories, reflection and colour" that is not to be missed. Head to Wareham for more than a kilometre of light shows and illuminations.

Learn more

Sherbourne Abbey Festival

April 29th - May 6th

For more than two decades, this award-winning festival has been bringing the best of both local and national artists to their stage. Keep an eye on their socials for more announcements about who to expect.

Learn more

Lyme Regis Fossil Festival

April 30th - May 1st

Back in physical form, enjoy a weekend of exploring the history of fossil hunting on the Jurassic Coast. Pull on your wellies and head out to the beach to do some hunting yourself with an expert guide.

Learn more

Dorset Knob Throwing Contest

May 1st

A fun day for the whole family, this event is finally back in physical form. Not only can you watch the main event, but there will be chances to get creative with a Knob Painting stall and plenty of other activities.

Learn more

Shaftesbury Festival of Food and Drink

May 8th

Join the team for a celebration of the best in local food and drink. Get your taste buds tingling and then make some purchases so you can use them in some incredible recipes at home.

Learn more

Blandford Georgian Fayre

May

The team for our next event are crossing their fingers that they will be able to go ahead this year. Previously, the fayre has been a chance to learn more about the past whilst raising money for charity.

Learn more

Christchurch Food Festival

June 2nd - 5th

Enjoy the bank holiday with a celebration of great food and drink, community, entertainment and summertime fun by the Quay. This is a great day out for the whole family and is filled with fun activities.

Learn more

Wimborne Minster Folk Festival

June 10th - 12th

Celebrate our next festival's 40th birthday in style with promises of the biggest event in its history. There will be plenty going on including performances from some of the best in the business.

Learn more

Folk on the Quay

June

This is another event that has yet to confirm they will be going ahead this year but the team are hopeful. This is a free festival with with outdoor music stages, a ceilidh, and Morris dancers in the streets.

Learn more

Beaminster Festival

June 25th - July 2nd

An exciting line-up is promised at our next event which has been a firm favourite in previous years. Take your pick from open air theatre on the lawn or intimate performances from fantastic local musicians.

Learn more

Cerne Abbas Music Festival

July 7th - 10th

More than 30 years ago, Richard Hosford envisioned a space where musicians could get together for a week and play incredible music. Cerne Abbas has been home to the festival ever since thanks to the beautiful location and excellent acoustics.

Learn more

Bourne Free

July 8th - 9th

Take to the streets and celebrate with the Dorset LGBT+ community at their annual Pride Party. Their new venue at Meyrick Park means there will be lots to see and do including an educational section and a sensory area.

Learn more

Jurassic Fields

July 8th - 10th

This popular festival always attracts thousands of people from across the country thanks to its great atmosphere and excellent line-up. Scouting for Girls and The Pigeon Detectives have already been revealed as headlining, with plenty more to come.

Learn more

Tolpuddle Martyrs Festival

July

Every year, the community comes together to remember and celebrate the legacy of the Tolpuddle Martyrs with processions and speeches. Last year, they were forced to go online but it will hopefully be possible for the festival to be back in full force this year.

Learn more

Camp Bestival

July 28th - 31st

This unique festival occurs every year in Dorset and Shropshire. Expect music, workshops, dressing up, and much more.

Learn more

Bournemouth Reggae Weekender

July 29th - 31st

Head over to King's Park Drive for the second ever Reggae extravaganza in Bournemouth. Food and music combine for a fantastic weekend of culture that you won't want to miss.

Learn more

The Melplash Show

August 25th

The Melplash Agricultural Society Show is one of the South West’s premier agricultural exhibitions. There are hundreds of trade stalls selling everything from locally produced food to tractors, plus many exhibitions and livestock competitions to enjoy.

Learn more

The Great Dorset Steam Fair

August 24th - 29th

The world's largest heritage event is back and raring to go this summer. Enjoy countless exhibitions, a fairground, trade stands, shows, and plenty more at this family-friendly event.

Learn more

Bournemouth Air Festival

September 1st -4th

Take to the skies at our next festival which is sure to be a blast. Watch demonstrations and explore exhibitions celebrating the span of aviation history.

Learn more

Dorset County Show

September

This huge show is still to be confirmed in 2022 but, if previous years are anything to go by, expect a fantastic day out full of interesting people and animals.

Learn more

Swanage Folk Festival

September 9th - 11th

Enjoy a weekend of concerts, dance & music workshops, children’s activities, ceilidh, and much more. Their musical line-up is already looking to be their best yet with performers such as OysterBand and Seth Lakeman in attendance.

Learn more

Food Rocks Food Festival

TBC

Food Rocks promises to be back in 2022 after sadly postponing due to Covid-19. The festival brings together all manner of food lovers from all over with only the freshest local ingredients. All money raised goes towards The Fisherman's Mission and the Lyme Regis RNLI.

Learn more