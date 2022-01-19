22 amazing festivals in Dorset in 2022
- Credit: Ashleigh Joy Photography, Unsplash
Enjoy a day out at one of these amazing festivals, fayres, and shows across the year.
It's no secret that Dorset is a vibrant and active county, with incredible events happening almost every day of the year. 2022 is shaping up to be no different with plenty of organisations revealing their plans and dates for exciting happenings. Festivals and shows are the perfect places to let loose and enjoy yourself with friends or family. We've found the cream of the crop so you can make a note in your diary and get ready to book those tickets.
ILLUMINATE at the Blue Pool
Until February 27th
Our first event promises to be "an evening of memories, reflection and colour" that is not to be missed. Head to Wareham for more than a kilometre of light shows and illuminations.
Sherbourne Abbey Festival
April 29th - May 6th
For more than two decades, this award-winning festival has been bringing the best of both local and national artists to their stage. Keep an eye on their socials for more announcements about who to expect.
Lyme Regis Fossil Festival
April 30th - May 1st
Back in physical form, enjoy a weekend of exploring the history of fossil hunting on the Jurassic Coast. Pull on your wellies and head out to the beach to do some hunting yourself with an expert guide.
Dorset Knob Throwing Contest
May 1st
A fun day for the whole family, this event is finally back in physical form. Not only can you watch the main event, but there will be chances to get creative with a Knob Painting stall and plenty of other activities.
Shaftesbury Festival of Food and Drink
May 8th
Join the team for a celebration of the best in local food and drink. Get your taste buds tingling and then make some purchases so you can use them in some incredible recipes at home.
Blandford Georgian Fayre
May
The team for our next event are crossing their fingers that they will be able to go ahead this year. Previously, the fayre has been a chance to learn more about the past whilst raising money for charity.
Christchurch Food Festival
June 2nd - 5th
Enjoy the bank holiday with a celebration of great food and drink, community, entertainment and summertime fun by the Quay. This is a great day out for the whole family and is filled with fun activities.
Wimborne Minster Folk Festival
June 10th - 12th
Celebrate our next festival's 40th birthday in style with promises of the biggest event in its history. There will be plenty going on including performances from some of the best in the business.
Folk on the Quay
June
This is another event that has yet to confirm they will be going ahead this year but the team are hopeful. This is a free festival with with outdoor music stages, a ceilidh, and Morris dancers in the streets.
Beaminster Festival
June 25th - July 2nd
An exciting line-up is promised at our next event which has been a firm favourite in previous years. Take your pick from open air theatre on the lawn or intimate performances from fantastic local musicians.
Cerne Abbas Music Festival
July 7th - 10th
More than 30 years ago, Richard Hosford envisioned a space where musicians could get together for a week and play incredible music. Cerne Abbas has been home to the festival ever since thanks to the beautiful location and excellent acoustics.
Bourne Free
July 8th - 9th
Take to the streets and celebrate with the Dorset LGBT+ community at their annual Pride Party. Their new venue at Meyrick Park means there will be lots to see and do including an educational section and a sensory area.
Jurassic Fields
July 8th - 10th
This popular festival always attracts thousands of people from across the country thanks to its great atmosphere and excellent line-up. Scouting for Girls and The Pigeon Detectives have already been revealed as headlining, with plenty more to come.
Tolpuddle Martyrs Festival
July
Every year, the community comes together to remember and celebrate the legacy of the Tolpuddle Martyrs with processions and speeches. Last year, they were forced to go online but it will hopefully be possible for the festival to be back in full force this year.
Camp Bestival
July 28th - 31st
This unique festival occurs every year in Dorset and Shropshire. Expect music, workshops, dressing up, and much more.
Bournemouth Reggae Weekender
July 29th - 31st
Head over to King's Park Drive for the second ever Reggae extravaganza in Bournemouth. Food and music combine for a fantastic weekend of culture that you won't want to miss.
The Melplash Show
August 25th
The Melplash Agricultural Society Show is one of the South West’s premier agricultural exhibitions. There are hundreds of trade stalls selling everything from locally produced food to tractors, plus many exhibitions and livestock competitions to enjoy.
The Great Dorset Steam Fair
August 24th - 29th
The world's largest heritage event is back and raring to go this summer. Enjoy countless exhibitions, a fairground, trade stands, shows, and plenty more at this family-friendly event.
Bournemouth Air Festival
September 1st -4th
Take to the skies at our next festival which is sure to be a blast. Watch demonstrations and explore exhibitions celebrating the span of aviation history.
Dorset County Show
September
This huge show is still to be confirmed in 2022 but, if previous years are anything to go by, expect a fantastic day out full of interesting people and animals.
Swanage Folk Festival
September 9th - 11th
Enjoy a weekend of concerts, dance & music workshops, children’s activities, ceilidh, and much more. Their musical line-up is already looking to be their best yet with performers such as OysterBand and Seth Lakeman in attendance.
Food Rocks Food Festival
TBC
Food Rocks promises to be back in 2022 after sadly postponing due to Covid-19. The festival brings together all manner of food lovers from all over with only the freshest local ingredients. All money raised goes towards The Fisherman's Mission and the Lyme Regis RNLI.