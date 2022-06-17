A look ahead to the 2022 Harrogate Food and Drink Festival

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returns to The Stray on 25th & 26th June 2022 with live cookery demonstrations from the region’s top chefs

After a hugely successful first year on The Stray in 2021, The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returns on 25th & 26th June 2022 for another summer weekend of food, drink and live entertainment.

The festival boasts up to five live chef demonstrations a day in their Cookery Theatre, hosted by Leeds Cookery School representatives, with established chefs from across the region showcasing their individual specialties in the form of international cuisine. Demonstrations are educational and entertaining, aimed at all abilities as an introduction to new cooking styles, with chefs focusing on local ingredients.

The diverse line-up features guest appearances from Leeds Cookery School resident chefs, as well as familiar faces from local restaurants. Chefs included Josh Whitehead, formerly the Executive Chef at Harewood Estate and a semi-finalist of the 2016 MasterChef: The Professionals, who is now the creative force behind new restaurant Samsons that has recently opened in Harrogate, who will take to the stage on Saturday 25th June.

Sharing the stage on both Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th will be Executive Head Chef Josh Barnes of Goldsborough Hall, formerly Head Chef at the Galvin Brothers La Chapelle restaurant in London, where he retained their Michelin Star and AA 3 rosette status, whilst also being awarded for having London’s best vegetarian and vegan tasting menus.

Sunday 26th June sees Executive Chef of Kuala Lumpur Restaurant Norman Musa showcasing his skills with modern twists on tradition Malaysian cuisine – Norman has an extensive career in the culinary arts, including opening his first restaurant in Manchester in 2006, followed by joining the Formula 1 Lotus Team as their head chef, and opening two more restaurants in Malaysia in 2014 and 2016.

Thousands of food lovers are expected to attend The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival on The Stray, with an expanded Artisan Market of over 90 local businesses, 20 international street food traders, independent bars, live entertainers, street performers, children’s activities, fun fair, and a variety of live jazz, pop and acoustic music from upcoming acts.

The festival will once again run additional activities throughout the festival to raise funds and awareness for charity Mind in Harrogate, having raised over £52,000 over the past six years for Yorkshire mental health charities.

More information and presale tickets are available now from the website harrogatefoodfestival.com