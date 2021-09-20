Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
All aboard the magical NYMR Santa Express!

Beth Windsor

Published: 10:13 AM September 20, 2021   
Santa Claus stands on the station of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway next to the Santa Express steam train

Join Santa and his group of happy helpers on board the Santa Express - Credit: NYMR

Book yourself a little bit of Christmas magic and jump on board the Santa Express. Tickets are now available to buy for one of the county’s best loved festive traditions at The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR).  

Santa and his jolly little team of elves will be ready to greet you from 4th December with sacks full of toys and Christmas stories to share. Board the heritage steam train at either Pickering or Grosmont Station for just £26 per ticket, and get ready for an enchanting one-hour train journey of festive fun.  

Santa Claus will make his way through the carriages to meet with each child before giving them a special present and NYMR backpack.  

A NYMR steam train runs through a snow covered field in the North Yorkshire Moors

Enjoy a festive steam train ride through the beauty of the North Yorkshire Moors - Credit: NYMR

Things to know about the event -  

  • Toys are age-appropriate with different ones for ages 0-2 or 3-15 year olds. 
  • Children under 12 months can travel on the lap of a parent free of charge, however, a seat or a gift will not be provided unless a child’s ticket is purchased. If you would like to provide your own present, Santa will be happy to hand this out. 
  • Refreshments are not included.  
  • The service is pre-booked with seat allocations.  
  • No dogs are allowed on the Santa Express. 
  • It is advised to arrive 20 minutes before departure.  

Santa Specials will depart from Pickering Station on the 4th & 5th , 11th & 12th, 18th & 19th and the 20th to 24th December at 09:35, 11:10, 13:55 and 15:30. 

Santa Specials will depart from Grosmont Station on the 4th & 5th, 11th & 12th, 18th & 19th and the 20th to 24th December at 10:15, 12:30 and 14:35. 

For more details about the express, or to book your tickets (which are £26 per person) visit nymr.co.uk/santa-specials or contact info@nymr.co.uk 

Special Group Rates and discounts are also available from £23 per adult and child tickets and can be booked via NYMR’s Group Travel Coordinator on 01751 477700  

 Watch the Santa Express trailer here - 


 

