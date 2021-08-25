Don't miss the Eye sculpture trail 2021

Published: 3:47 PM August 25, 2021

Darted around Eye, there is a rather large number of Hares and Tortoises waiting to be discovered, not the hopping or slow-moving kind but beautifully decorated sculptures. They will be on display until Friday 10th September, so get exploring now!

The theme of this year's Eye Sculpture Trail is The Way Ahead and is inspired by Aesop's Fable 'The Hare and the Tortoise', which reminds us to be resilient and to never give up; a much-needed sentiment in these difficult times.

Each Hare and Tortoise (26 large and 16 minis!) has been sponsored by a local business and painted by local artisans. Come September 16th, these colourful sculptures will make their way to The Oaksmere to be auctioned off to raise money for The Blossom Charity.

From intrepid hounds to inquisitive kids, the Eye Sculpture Trail is a fun and engaging way to get everyone outside and exploring the charming town of Eye this summer. For an extra bit of fun, take the quiz while you wander around and get the kids to enter the Children's colouring competition for the chance to win a mini hare and paint to decorate it with (all entries need to be handed in at the Eye Library by September 9th).

If you also want to support The Blossom Charity and maybe place a bid on one of the sculptures, the auction will be held from 7 pm at The Oaksmere on Rectory Road. Tickets are £15 per person, and there will be food and drink available and the chance to chat with the sponsors and artists behind the sculptures too. Book your tickets by emailing info@theblossomcharity.co.uk.

What is The Blossom Charity?

The Blossom Charity is an organisation dedicated to helping women and men to become the best versions of themselves. From Confidence building workshops to the 14-month life-changing blossom Development Programme that aims to help women make long-lasting changes to their lives through coaching, workshops and skill-building, it is clear that the Blossom Charity touches the lives of many through their work. Established in 2013 by Bridget McIntyre, The Blossom Charity continues to grow and blossom from its headquarters in the heart of Eye. Click here to find out more information about The Blossom Charity.

