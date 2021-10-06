Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
5 woodland and forest events in Cheshire this autumn

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 9:49 AM October 6, 2021    Updated: 10:33 AM October 6, 2021
Neon tree by Culture Creative, My Christmas Trails

Neon tree by Culture Creative, My Christmas Trails - Credit: Richard Haughton Sony Music.DF

Woodlands are magical places in the autumn and winter months, we pick our  top events in Cheshire

October 9-November 7
Magical Woodland
Enjoy dazzling displays under cathedral canopies of fairy lights, showers of glow-in-the-dark stars, and dancing tunnels of borealis-style lasers. The trail of the 15-acre copse at Blakemere Village has a stop-off for hot drinks and snacks in the heart of the woodland. And never mind the weather: the whims of Mother Nature and the magic of the lights mean no two shows are the same.
agicalwoodland.com

October 19-December 15
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience
Grab your wand and head to Arley Hall and Gardens to meet magical creatures such as Hippogriffs, centaurs, unicorns and Nifﬂers, before you enter the lively and seasonally themed village. Explore after dark the sounds, lights, and special effects that bring the magic of the wizarding world to life. 
hpforbiddenforestexperience.com

October 23-31
The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade
Visitors can adventure through a spectacular light extravaganza and watch the story of BeWILDerwood unfold as they journey through the woods down mysterious paths. Based on BeWILDerwood Norfolk’s famous Lantern Parade, it promises to be a magical event for all the family to enjoy.
cheshire.bewilderwood.co.uk

November 26- December 24
The Christmas Lights Trail
Visit the Bolesworth estate and enjoy a magical display of colours and sparkling lights as you head into an enchanted wood, travel along our lakeside walk reflecting lights, and watch out for other surprises along the way.
bolesworth.com/christmas

November 26- December 31
Christmas at Delamere Forest
The countdown to Christmas has started and Forestry England’s dense Delamere Forest in Cheshire is getting ready to welcome its new glittering illuminated trail.  Inspired by the landscape itself, visitors will explore a festive adventure in a world of trees, dramatically drenched with stunning lights and set to the soundtrack of seasonal favourites.
christmasatdelamereforest.co.uk


