5 woodland and forest events in Cheshire this autumn

Published: 9:49 AM October 6, 2021 Updated: 10:33 AM October 6, 2021

Woodlands are magical places in the autumn and winter months, we pick our top events in Cheshire

October 9-November 7

Magical Woodland

Enjoy dazzling displays under cathedral canopies of fairy lights, showers of glow-in-the-dark stars, and dancing tunnels of borealis-style lasers. The trail of the 15-acre copse at Blakemere Village has a stop-off for hot drinks and snacks in the heart of the woodland. And never mind the weather: the whims of Mother Nature and the magic of the lights mean no two shows are the same.

agicalwoodland.com

October 19-December 15

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience

Grab your wand and head to Arley Hall and Gardens to meet magical creatures such as Hippogriffs, centaurs, unicorns and Nifﬂers, before you enter the lively and seasonally themed village. Explore after dark the sounds, lights, and special effects that bring the magic of the wizarding world to life.

hpforbiddenforestexperience.com

October 23-31

The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade

Visitors can adventure through a spectacular light extravaganza and watch the story of BeWILDerwood unfold as they journey through the woods down mysterious paths. Based on BeWILDerwood Norfolk’s famous Lantern Parade, it promises to be a magical event for all the family to enjoy.

cheshire.bewilderwood.co.uk

November 26- December 24

The Christmas Lights Trail

Visit the Bolesworth estate and enjoy a magical display of colours and sparkling lights as you head into an enchanted wood, travel along our lakeside walk reflecting lights, and watch out for other surprises along the way.

bolesworth.com/christmas

November 26- December 31

Christmas at Delamere Forest

The countdown to Christmas has started and Forestry England’s dense Delamere Forest in Cheshire is getting ready to welcome its new glittering illuminated trail. Inspired by the landscape itself, visitors will explore a festive adventure in a world of trees, dramatically drenched with stunning lights and set to the soundtrack of seasonal favourites.

christmasatdelamereforest.co.uk





READ MORE: 6 great woodland walks in Cheshire

READ MORE: Bonfire and fireworks events in and around Cheshire