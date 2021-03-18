Essex Easter egg hunts for post-lockdown family fun

Published: 4:08 PM March 18, 2021

It’s happening! As lockdown measures ease and the rule of six comes back into play on 29 March, Easter egg hunts are being planned across Essex. At the moment, events are few and far between, but we’ll bring you news of further egg hunts as we hear about them…

1. Marks Hall Easter Family Trail, Coggeshall

27 March-11 April

Marks Hall Estate reopened on 18 March 2021 and plans are already afoot to welcome families back with an Easter Trail. Can you find all 50 wooden Easter egg clues in the Arboretum? Complete the family trail, enjoy the Estate in full spring bloom, and collect a delicious treat at the end. Suitable for ages 3-10. Tickets £2 per child (normal admission charges apply). First come, first served. Once the car park is full, Marks Hall will not be able to accept any further visitors. 10am-5pm.

Marks Hall Estate, Marks Hall Road, Coggeshall CO6 1TG; markshall.org.uk

2. English Heritage Easter Adventure Quests, Audley End

29 March-18 April

English Heritage sites are slowly reopening, and of their 60 sites nationwide, 24 are hosting outdoor Easter Adventure Quests - but visitors are being asked to keep it local. In Essex, Audley End House and Gardens in Saffron Walden has confirmed it will host the Covid-secure Easter hunts. The outdoor trails will have clues to help children search for dragon eggs in order to win a chocolate reward. £1.50 per child plus the normal admission price.

Off London Road, Saffron Walden, CB11 4JF; english-heritage.org.uk

3. Explore Essex's Virtual Easter Egg Hunt

Easter weekend

Explore Essex, unable to host its Chocolate Festival this year, however, has created a Virtual Easter Egg Hunt. Hop over to the EE website for a colouring and design template to create your own egg and then pop it in your window ready to be spotted by families during their daily exercise outing. Alternatively, use chalks to draw an Easter egg on your driveway, or get creative with seasonal installations in your window or front garden. Take a photo and upload it to @exploressex on Facebook to be part of the conversation.

explore-essex.com

4. Wild Forest's Easter Obstacle Run, Brentwood

From 29 March

For those looking to burn off their Easter eggs rather than eat any more, check out Wild Forest's Easter Obstacle Run. You can run, jog or walk the 2K route and climb 20 obstacles at the award-winning Nuclear Races Obstacle Course, as fast or slow as you like. The event starts from 29 March 2021 and costs £22pp. Plus, each bubble will be allocated a firepit to enjoy hot chocolate and toast marshmallows (supply your own) at the end of the course. There's also an easier version for kids aged 6+ priced £16.

wild-forest.co.uk





