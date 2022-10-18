Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Sussex 2022

Get ready to celebrate the 5th of November with these fantastic fireworks and bonfire night events in Sussex this Autumn. - Credit: Arthur Chauvineau / Unsplash

Fireworks and bonfire night events are returning to Sussex this year, and with some events starting in the middle of October, there will be plenty of chances for the whole family to celebrate this Autumn.

These events are confirmed to be taking place at the time of writing but this may change, it is therefore advised that readers stay up to date with event organisers just in case of any changes in circumstances.

Hastings Bonfire

Taking place in October as a sort of hybrid celebration of The Battle of Hastings that falls on the 14th of October and Guy Fawkes Night in November, this is perhaps the earliest Bonfire event in the county. The event will consist of a torchlit procession, drumming, bonfire lighting and a spectacular fireworks display.

Where: The procession starts at Robertson St, Hastings TN34 1HL and will end at Pelham Place, Hastings TN34 3AD, where the bonfire and fireworks will take place.

When: Saturday 15th October 2022 from 7.15 pm

More information: www.hbbs.info/2022-event-info





Horsham Firework Night

Horsham Sports Club's annual fundraising fireworks night is back and ready to delight the whole family with exciting vintage fairground rides for the kids, gourmet food stalls and a beer tent and an indoor bar for the adults.

Where: Horsham Sports Club, Cricket Field Rd, Horsham RH12 1TE

When: Saturday 29th October 2022

More information and ticket booking: www.horshamsportsclub.com/fireworks





Firle Bonfire Night 2022

Follow the torchlit procession through the village to Firle place and witness the bonfire blaze alight before an explosive pyrotechnic show lights up the sky before you. There will also be hot food and a licenced bar to enjoy at the site.

Where: Firle Place, West Firle, East Sussex BN8 6LP

When: Saturday 29th October 2022

More information and ticket booking: www.eventbrite.co.uk/firle-bonfire-night-2022-tickets





Bonfire Night at Goodwood Kennels

Members at the Goodwood Kennels have the chance to get cosy with a glass of mulled wine at Goodwood Kennels while you watch the skies light up above with brilliant fireworks.

There will be live music, face painting for the kids and the choice of a formal sit-down meal to celebrate the occasion or the option for something a little more casual; the choice is yours.

This is a members-only event.

Where: Kennel Hill, Goodwood, Chichester PO18 0PN

When: Friday 4th and Saturday 5th November 2022

More information: www.goodwood.com/events-nov-2022





Fireworks With Night Putting 2022

Head to Mannings Heath Golf & Wine Estate for a night of fireworks, delicious street food and a spot of night putting for kids. There will also be live music all throughout the event.

Where: Mannings Heath Golf & Wine Estate, Hammerpond Road, Mannings Heath RH13 6PG

When: Friday 4th November 2022

More information: www.manningsheath.com/fireworks-with-night-putting-2022





Lewes Borough Bonfire Society Grand Bonfire & Firework Display

This is hands down one of Sussex's biggest bonfire and fireworks events. It begins with an epic costumed procession with a band before the gargantuan bonfire is lit and the massive firework display begins which has to be said to rival some of the biggest around the county.

Where: Nevill Road, Lewes, East Sussex BN7 1PH

When: Saturday 5th November 2022

More information: www.eventbrite.co.uk/lewes-grand-bonfire-firework-display-tickets





Read more of the best Sussex content:

5 pumpkin patches to visit in Sussex this autumn

Try this pretty walk around Balcombe Lake with a pub along the way

5 autumn walks in Sussex to delight the senses