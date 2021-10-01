11 Halloween half-term events in Cornwall

Published: 3:57 PM October 1, 2021

We've found the best activities for families this October half-term to celebrate the spookiest time of year.

The month of October sees the evenings drawing in and the temperature dropping. In the run up to Halloween, there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate with ghoulish events jumping out across Cornwall. Half-term runs from Saturday October 23rd to Sunday 31st which means many places are putting on family friendly events which everyone can enjoy.

Here are eight great ways to spend the week and enjoy the spooky season. You can also find the best places for pumpkin picking here.

Halloweden

The Eden Project, Bodelva, PL24 2SG

Fun for the whole family at this popular Cornish attraction, with activities including a puzzle trail and a potion making workshop. On the 31st, they will be opening early so that those with additional needs, such as those with autism and sensory or communication needs, can enjoy the site at their own pace.

Scaryland

Dairyland, Tresillian Barton, Newquay, TR8 5AA

Alongside the full park and Bull Pen, Dairyland are putting on a great run of activities including pumpkin carving and arts and crafts. The park will be closing for a short period after this week so it's a good time to have some fun until they reopen for Christmas.

Halloweek

Camel Creek, Tredinnick, Wadebridge, PL27 7RA

Camel Creek have not revealed too much about their Halloween events just yet but keep an eye on the website as all updates will be posted there. If previous years are anything to go by, this is not an event to be missed.

Fireworks Spectacular

Flambards, Helston, TR13 0QA

Spend the day enjoying the rides and attractions (some of which will be staying open late) and then take in an amazing firework display after night falls. This will only be taking place on the 27th so do get your tickets as soon as you can to avoid disappointment.

Heligan Halloween Tricks & Treats

The Lost Gardens of Heligan, Pentewan, St.Austell, PL26 6EN

The Pokya circus troupe will be visiting Heligan and putting on a number of workshops where kids can learn a new fun skill this half term. There will also be residents of the Owl Sanctuary on hand so you can get better acquainted with these beautiful creatures.

Spooktacular

Paradise Park, Hayle, TR27 4HB

As well as being able to enjoy the usual joys of Paradise Park (our favourite is feeding time with the Humboldt's Penguins), you'll have the additional fun of a Pumpkin Trail, and Mark's Ark will be there most days with some creepy critters.

The Wizards of Once

Pendennis Castle, Falmouth TR11 4LP

Head to Pendennis Castle for a fantastical day out this Halloween half-term. Explore the grounds on a brand-new adventure trail inspired by Cressida Cowell’s bestselling Wizards of Once series. Zoolab will also be bringing a host of amazing animals for you to say hello to.

Halloween at Bodmin Jail

Bodmin, PL31 2NR

Cornwall’s spookiest experience has new delights to thrill this half-term. Enjoy a Dark Walk during the day or sign up for a ghost walk in the evening. There will also be Scary Cinema and Paranormal Tours to really get the frights going.

