10 spooky events for Halloween in Norfolk

Published: 2:53 PM September 28, 2021

We've found all the terrifying delights happening across the county in October for Halloween.

The month of October sees the evenings drawing in and the temperature dropping. In the run up to Halloween, there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate with spooky events jumping out across Norfolk. From ghost walks to circuses, there's something for everyone's tastes. Just be warned, you may need to sleep with the light on after some of these!

Pop Up Pictures Halloween Drive-In

New Costessey

TBC

Relax in the comfort of your own vehicle and take in a creepy movie this month. Pop Up have yet to announce the dates or film listings but, if previous years are anything to go off, there will be a mix of classic horror and family favourites to enjoy. Any announcements will be made on their Facebook page shortly.

Ghost Walks

Norwich

Various

Learn more about the macabre history of this fine city with a tour of some of its oldest and most haunted locations. Currently, they are running a River Walk and a Tour of Elm Hill every Thursday and Tuesday respectively. More options will be on the way throughout the autumn and winter. Why not prep for your visit and check out our favourite spooky myths and legends from the area.

Primevil

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

8th - 31st October

Arguably the biggest Halloween fest in Norfolk, Primevil is not to be missed if you love the thrill of a scare. Entering their 12th year, they will have five experiences to choose from alongside street performers, a bar, and food vendors. Will you pick the Manor of Mayhem where a host of spooks have moved in? Or perhaps The Crypt where the bodies are piling high? Tickets are on sale now and this is an event sure to scare even the hardest of souls.

The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade

BeWILDerwood Norfolk

16th - 17th and 23rd - 31st October

BeWILDerwood are putting on a wonderful family event where you can make your own lanterns and explore a mysterious story as you walk. Taking place after the sun goes down, the woods will come alive with all manner of magical beings and creatures.

The Pumpkin House

Fakenham

22nd - 31st October

This family run farm comes alive in October with an amazing attraction made of a thousand pumpkins. Enjoy a walk through the woods to the main attraction which have been decorated with pumpkins and scarecrows.

Halloween Spooktacular

Great Yarmouth Hippodrome

22nd - 31st October

Jack Jay and Johnny Mac are returning to Great Yarmouth for an event where not everything is as it seems. Mysteries abound, unique characters, and daring dos are promised at this family friendly event at half term.

The Wild Ride!

Burnham Deepdale

22nd - 31st October

Slow Theatre Company are a staple of Norfolk and deliver ambitious projects within the community, with the community. Throughout each day there will be multiple showings of their wonderful theatrical performance at The Orchard which is steeped in local myths. You can also stay the night to really make this occasion special.

Wicked Wildlife

Pensthorpe Natural Park

23rd - 31st October

Get back to nature and be amazed with this great wildlife trail "perfect for ghouls and boys of all ages!" There will be an amazing number of activities and events for families to enjoy including pumpkin carving and a haunted house.

Nightmares in Norfolk

Tilney St Lawrence

26th - 30th October

Get your running shoes on because you never know when you may need to make a quick getaway with our next Halloween event. This independent scare maze promises chilling thrills and plenty of monsters inspired by your favourite films. The first day is a family event where there will be no tricks, only treats plus kids go free.

Real Halloween

Bradmore Woods

30th - 31st October

Get a completely different feel for Halloween this year with an event organised by the Fairy Land Trust. A great family day out, you'll be able to marvel at the Pirate Pantomime, get dressed up in eco-friendly costumes, and meet the fairy king and queen.

