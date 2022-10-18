Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Hampshire 2022
- Credit: designecologist / unsplash
Prepare to be dazzled this November as fireworks displays and bonfire night events are returning to Hampshire. Here are some highlights from around the county.
HMS Sultan Bonfire and Fireworks Night
This slightly earlier event will take place during the October Half-term and is guaranteed to be fun for all the family. There will be hot food stalls, a funfair and the usual bonfire and fireworks display that the HMS Sultan Fireworks Night is famous for.
Where: HMS SULTAN, Military Road, Gosport, PO13 9XF
When: Thursday 27th October 2022
Book Tickets: www.hmssultan.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets
Fireworks at The Ageas Bowl
Back with a bang this year, the Fireworks party at The Ageas Bowl looks like it could be bigger than ever, with a whole range of activities to delight the entire family. From copious food and drink stalls to an onsite funfair and competitions to the centrepiece fireworks display.
Where: Botley Rd, West End, Southampton SO30 3XH
When: Friday 4th November 2022
Book Tickets: www.eticketing.co.uk/ageasbowl
New Forest Fireworks Night
Get ready for a spectacular Guy Fawkes Night of fireworks, a huge bonfire, and so much more in the New Forest this 5th of November. Get your drinks from the 'Hop on Inn' double-decker bus bar, and be delighted by fire performers and a funfair alongside live music performances and food.
Where: Strawberry Fields, Boldre, Lymington, Southampton SO41 8PT
When: Saturday 5th November 2022
Book Tickets: www.seetickets.com/new-forest-fireworks-night
Mayflower Park Southampton Fireworks
The annual fireworks event at Mayflower Park in Southampton will be packed with fun for all the family; there will be a funfair for the kids, live music and delicious street food and drink courtesy of a craft beer village.
Where: Mayflower Park, Town Quay Road, Southampton, Hampshire SO14 2AQ
When: Saturday 5th November 2022
More information: www.southamptonfireworks.uk
Petersfield Round Table Fireworks Display 2022
Celebrate 31 years of fireworks shows organised by the Petersfield Round Table with this upcoming extravaganza, filled with food, fun and fireworks. And as always, all proceeds raised from the sale of tickets will go to charitable causes within the community.
Where: Bell Hill Recreation Ground, Petersfield, GU32 3BU
When: Saturday 5th November 2022
Book Tickets: www.tickettailor.com/petersfield-fireworks-2022
Light Up Winchester 2022
Light Up Winchester is an annual event organised by the Winchester Round Table, a community-focused charity. You can join thousands in the streets of Winchester as part of the candlelight procession and then sit back and watch the electrifying fireworks display at the North Walls Recreation Ground.
Where: 53 Nuns Rd, Winchester, Hampshire SO23 7EF
When: Saturday 5th November 2022
More information: www.winchesterbonfire.co.uk
Yarmouth Fireworks Evening
Gather at the square and enjoy the November 5th festivities on offer in the town. There will be food and drink, a procession, the lighting of the beacon and, of course, the main event; a big fireworks show to round out the evening.
Where: The Square, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight, PO41 0NP
When: Friday 5th November 2022
More information: www.visitisleofwight.co.uk/whats-on/yarmouth-fireworks-evening
Fireworks Spectacular Basingstoke
Promising to be a bigger and better event than ever before, Hatch Warren Community Centre's annual fireworks display. Prepare for an exciting evening of music from local DJ Mark Halliday, tasty bites to eat from the food and drink stalls or a tipple from the licenced bar and plenty of entertainment to keep the kids occupied in the form of a funfair.
Where: Hatch Warren & Beggarwood Community Association’s Fireworks Spectacular, Basingstoke, RG22 4WX
When: Saturday 5th November 2022
Book tickets: www.ticketsource.co.uk/hatch-warren-beggarwood-fireworks-extravaganza
These events are confirmed to be taking place at the time of writing, but this may change; therefore, it is advised that readers stay up to date with event organisers on social media or the website links in case of any changes in circumstances.
