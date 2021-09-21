5 beautiful Autumn walks in the New Forest

Published: 11:17 AM September 21, 2021

Two horses in woodland during sunrise in New Forest, Hampshire, England - Credit: Kloeg008 / Getty Images / iStockphoto

The New Forest is a jewel in the Hampshire countryside and is arguably one of the most beautiful places for a walk in the South East of England, this becomes even more apparent when autumn arrives, and the trees start to turn various shades of gold, reds and oranges.

Rufus Stone circular walk

Sunset over Janesmoor Pond in The New Forest, Hampshire - Credit: Pedro (snapdragon1959) / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

This circular walk will take you past Janesmoor Pond, along some pretty pathways where you can take in some of the most spectacular autumn foliage that lines the way towards the famous Rufus Stone.

The stone is believed to mark the spot where King William II (one of William the Conqueror's sons) was accidentally killed by an arrow fired by Sir Walter Tyrrell.

Where: 40 Forest Rd, Lyndhurst SO43 7HH

Full details of the walk: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/rufus-stone-walk

Rhinefield's tall trees trail

An autumn scene at the Rhinefield Ornamental Drive in The New Forest, Hampshire - Credit: Neil Mullins / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Delight your senses with a walk along the Rhinefield Ornamental Drive. This stunning collection of gigantic sprawling trees was planted in 1859; some highlights include giant redwoods and Douglas firs and not to mention the iconic view from the bridge over Flechs Water.

Where: Rhinefield Ornamental Dr, Brockenhurst SO42 7QB

Full details of the walk: www.newforestwalks.co.uk/walks/rhinefieldtalltrees

Lyndhurst Walk

Beautiful autumn colours in Lyndhurst, The New Forest, Hampshire - Credit: Matthew Folley / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Inspired by Alice in Wonderland, this walk will take you and a jaunt around picturesque Lyndhurst, which was the home of Alice Hargreeves, the young girl who inspired Lewis Carrol's utterly bonkers masterpiece. Afterwards, be sure to stop off at The Oak Inn for a spot of lunch or dinner.

Where: Pinkney Ln, Bank, Lyndhurst SO43 7FD

Full details of the walk: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/new-forest-alice-in-wonderland-walk

Ashley Walk

A viewpoint along the Ashley Walk in The New Forest, Hampshire - Credit: Jim Champion / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Tread pathways that will guide you over typical New Forest landscapes, think heathlands and a pony or two. You will also find yourself stepping back in time to World War II as the area was used to test bombs designed to destroy the seemingly indestructible German submarines. You will see a chalk pile, a bomb shelter and other relics of that dark time in history.

Where: Pinkney Ln, Bank, Lyndhurst SO43 7FD

Full details of the walk: www.new-forest-national-park.com/ashley-walk

Wilverley Inclosure Walk

Conifers in Wilverley Inclosure, New forest, Hampshire - Credit: Peter Facey / Geograph (CC BY-SA 2.0)

With its mixture of young and old trees, Wilverly Inclosure is a beautiful place to walk. It's also rather great for an early autumn picnic, so make sure you pack a basket full of tasty treats and a thermal flask of your favourite hot drink and bask in the sights and sounds of New Forest nature, if your lucky you may spot a deer.

Where: Pinkney Ln, Bank, Lyndhurst SO43 7FD

Full details of the walk: www.new-forest-national-park.com/wilverley-inclosure-walk

