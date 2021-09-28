Published: 5:32 PM September 28, 2021

This week sees the launch of Harrogate Film Festival’s pop-up version of its 2021 Festival, which is to be held in person between 28th September – 3rd October.

Taking place at Cold Bath Brewing Co on Kings Road, the pop-up festival will be screening nine films for those attending. These will include short films involving Drama, Comedy, Horror, Romance, and Documentary.





Nine films will be screened at the pop-up held at Cold Bath Brewing Co - Credit: Harrogate Film Festival

The global independent filmmaker’s competition was recently voted as one of the “Top 100 Worldwide” by filmmakers. Showcasing the next generation of talent across the globe, the online version was a great success as it broadcast a high-quality array of films. The Festival saw a staggering number of over 500 submissions from 70 countries submitted.

Independent films shown in collaboration with Harrogate Film Society will form part of the events, but the pièce de résistance is a 30th-anniversary screening of the Oliver Stone directed film JFK, including an exclusive Q&A with the legendary Hollywood director.

Festival Director, Adam Chandler, says “We are beyond thrilled to be welcoming Oliver Stone to the Harrogate Film Festival. JFK is an amazing piece of cinema that set a high bar for the political thrillers that followed it.”

The Festival’s ambition to become one of the most loved and successful film festivals is well on its way as it is now a highly anticipated event in Harrogate’s cultural calendar.

Last year's festival saw Harrogate filmmaker, Lewis Robinson, win the Audience Choice Award - Credit: Harrogate Film Festival

It has once again partnered with Raworths Solicitors and Leeds Beckett University’s Northern Film School to develop community engagement initiatives, events and education.

Annabelle Pangborn, Head of Subject at Leeds Beckett University and Director of the Northern Film School, said: “We are thrilled to once again work in partnership with The Harrogate Film Festival following last year’s success. The partnership has already proved to be a wonderful platform for budding filmmakers to exhibit the latest in innovation across the industry as well as network with industry professionals. It’s also a great opportunity for us to showcase the talent here at the Northern Film School as we continue to help develop filmmakers of the future.”

The partnership, now in its second year, comes just as the university has opened its new £80 million-pound Leeds School of Arts development in the heart of the city where the Northern Film School will be housed.

Zoe Robinson, Managing Partner at Raworths Solicitors said: “Raworths is proud to continue its sponsorship of Harrogate Film Festival and be part of the festival, especially following the extremely challenging year for everyone. This wonderful festival continues to go from strength to strength with a real treat and varied programme of independent new cinema and exciting experiences.”

Tickets are now on sale here. More information can be found on their website or visit their pages on Facebook and Twitter.



