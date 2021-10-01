10 great Halloween events in Lancashire

Published: 8:48 AM October 1, 2021 Updated: 8:53 AM October 1, 2021

Our guide to Halloween in Lancashire to ensure you don't miss a thing.

10th September to 22nd October

Famous Ghost Blackpool Heritage Tram Tour

The UK’s only ghost hunting tram tour returns for 2021 with a host of new stories to give you a thrill. A special Halloween Tours take place at three times on the 32st October.

North Pier Heritage Tram Stop, Blackpool

blackpoolheritage.com/tours/ghost-tour

1st October to 31st October

Home of Halloween at The Blackpool Tower Dungeon

This year's activities pay homage to the 401st anniversary of the Pendle witch trials so watch out for witches wreaking their revenge in the Tower Dungeon this Halloween.

The Blackpool Tower, Bank Hey St, Blackpool FY1 5BJ

www.thedungeons.com/blackpool

2nd October to 31st October

Ascarium at SEA LIFE Blackpool

Join in the spooky fun as SEA LIFE Blackpool goes from an Aquarium to an Ascarium this Halloween. Make your way to the Witch’s lair where she will cast her spell to open her treasure chest revealing a special reward

Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5AA

www.visitsealife.com/blackpool

2nd October to 7th November

Scare Kingdom Scream Park

Scare Kingdom Scream Park at Mrs Dowson’s Ice Cream hosts a variety of live theatrical formats and themed mazes.

Longsight Road, Clayton le Dale, BB2 7JA.

www.scarekingdom.com/halloween

Farmaggedon - Credit: Farmaggedon

8th - 31st October

Farmaggedon

An interactive horror experience including: 3 interactive scare houses including: Contagion, Meat Locker and The Beast of Terror plus a paintball experience, Zombie Outlaw.

Flatmans Lane, Downholland, Ormskirk, L39 7HW

www.farmaggedon.co.uk

8th-31st October

Journey to Hell

Be scared, be very scared as Blackpool Pleasure Beach launches its freak nights. The spine-chilling experience leads guests through nine scare zones in the theme park after it has closed for the day. With haunted ride areas and outrageous live entertainment, it's a different way to appreciate the UK’s premier amusement park.

blackpoolpleasurebeach.com

26th - 31st October

Halloween at Affinity Lancashire

Fleetwood's outlet shopping mall has a range of spooky events taking place during half-term. 26th - Spooky Cooking Class, 27th - Magic Spell Workshop, 28th - Mask Making Workshop, 30-31st - Monster's Ball

affinityoutlets.com/lancashire/event/october-fun-at-affinity

28th October to 30th October

Halloween Ghost Trains

All aboard! The East Lancs Railway presents the Halloween Ghost Train; will you be brave enough to experience the journey? Unlike any other, the ghost train will take you through haunted stations and spooky tunnels, this is a thrilling steam train ride where fancy dress is most welcome.

Bolton Street Station, Bury, Lancashire, BL9 0EY

www.eastlancsrailway.org.uk/events-activities/halloween-ghost-trains

29th October to 30th October

Dracula: The Untold Story

Imitating the dog's new play takes Bram Stoker’s seminal gothic novel as the starting place for their radical exploration of our fascination with the most enduring manifestation of evil in literature and cinema.

The Dukes Theatre & Cinema, Moor Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QE

dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/dracula-the-untold-story

31st October

Halloween Spooktacular

A fun filled day out within Chorley Town centre includes: activities throughout the day as well as fairground rides, fantastic food vendors and a brilliant array of stalls.

Chorley Town centre, PR7 2SG

https://www.facebook.com/events/4130355710406502?ref=newsfeed

