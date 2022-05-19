Incredible Cornish festival returns with line-up announcement

The first wave of incredible performances have been announced.

A firm favourite with both locals and visitors from around the country, Looe Live! Festival is all about music, art, and community. They began in 2010 and each year has seen the festival go from strength to strength, growing at a fantastic rate. They will be taking over the town in September.

For 2022, the Looe Live! arena has a new layout with the mainstage and BBC Introducing being hosted on the beach. There is also a new-look for the free-to-enter community and food zone in Buller Quay carpark. You will only need tickets to enjoy the big music events in the arena.

Known for doing thing differently, this is a festival the whole town gets caught-up in. Art will fill the streets and the whole area will have an excitable atmosphere. After two years of hiatus, they are sure to come in swinging to make up for the lost time.

Those Damn Crows will take to the stage on Friday - Credit: Those Damn Crows

Looe Live! offers visitors a chance to hear some stellar music, fill up on local food and drink, and enjoy workshops and activities of all kinds. The musical line-up is slowly being revealed with some stellar performers already confirmed.

Legendary rock band Reef headlines the mainstage on the Friday, alongside the acclaimed welsh rockers Those Damn Crows. Saturday invites Mellowmatic, the energetic 7-piece multi-instrumental collective, to take to stage alongside the ever-impressive, returning favourites, Tankus the Henge. The latter are known for their wildly eclectic music, showmanship, and musical dexterity.

The Lightning Seeds - Credit: The Lightning Seeds

Sunday welcomes the one and only Grammy award-winning, Brit Award nominated, Soul II Soul – the sound system collective who’ve sold over 10 million albums worldwide over the last 30 years. They'll be playing tribute to their legendary debut album ‘Club Classics Vol 1’, and be preceded by the Lightning Seeds and acclaimed British blues-rock duo Ferris & Sylvester.

Looe Live! will be making noise from September 16 to 18th this year. Super early bird weekend tickets are now available from £60 for adults, £33 for youths (under 16), and under 6s go free. For more information see looelive.co.uk.

The line up will be sure to grow in the coming months - Credit: Looe Festival

