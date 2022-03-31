Outdoor cinema events in Hampshire for summer 2022

Make the most of summer in Hampshire with these outdoor cinema screenings that include new releases, cult classics and some of the best films ever made.

Could there be a more perfect way to spend a summer's evening besides lounging on a comfortable beanbag munching on popcorn while watching a movie in the great outdoors? No we didn't think so.

Here are the movies you won't want to miss coming to an outdoor screen in Hampshire this summer!

West Side Story

Steven Speilberg's ravishing adaptation of the iconic stage musical of the same name which in turn was inspired by Shakespeare's classic tragedy Romeo and Juliet follows two gangs, the Jets and the Sharks on the streets of New York in the mid-1950s.

The film was recently nominated for 4 Academy Awards including Best Picture and won Ariana DeBose the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.





Avington Park

Where: Avington, Winchester, Hampshire SO21 1DB

When: Friday 17th June 2022 at 7:30 pm

Book tickets: www.summerscreens.com/west-side-story-tickets-avington-park





Mountbatten Centre

Where: Alex Way, Hilsea, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO2 9QA

When: Friday 8th July 2022 at 8 pm

Book tickets: www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/mountbatten-centre





The Vyne

Where: Vyne Rd, Sherborne St John, Basingstoke RG24 9HL

When: Friday 15th July 2022 at 9.45 pm

Book tickets: www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/the-vyne





Royal Victoria Country Park

Where: Royal Victoria Country Park, Netley Abbey, Southampton, SO31 5GA

When: Friday 29th July 2022 at 7:30 pm

Book tickets: www.summerscreens.com/west-side-story-tickets-royal-victoria-country-park





Winchester College

Where: Winchester College, College Street, Winchester, Hampshire SO23 9NA

When: Friday 12th August 2022 at 7 pm

More information: www.summerscreens.com/west-side-story-tickets-winchester-college





Houghton Lodge Gardens

Where: Houghton Lodge, Stockbridge, Hampshire SO20 6LQ

When: Friday 9th September 2022 at 6:30 pm

Book tickets: www.summerscreens.com/west-side-story-tickets-houghton-lodge-gardens





Encanto

This utterly charming animated film from Disney has taken the world by storm, and now the whole family can relive the magic of the Madrigal family in the grand outdoors at Adventure Cinema's outdoor screening this July.





Mountbatten Centre

Where: Alex Way, Hilsea, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO2 9QA

When: Sunday 10th July 2022 at 2 pm

Book tickets: www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/mountbatten-centre





Belfast

Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographic film chronicles the life of a working-class family as seen through the eyes of 9-year-old Buddy in Belfast as they deal with The Troubles in the late 1960s.

Winning accolade after accolade, Belfast has gone on to become the highest-grossing Black and White film in the modern era, surpassing the record of 1993's Schindler's List.





Avington Park

Where: Avington, Winchester, Hampshire SO21 1DB

When: Thursday 16th June 2022 at 7:30 pm

Book tickets: www.summerscreens.com/belfast-tickets-avington-park





Spiderman: No Way Home

Marvel fans get ready for an epic outdoor screening of the latest Spiderman film Spiderman: No Way Home at Royal Victoria Country Park.

Spiderman: No Way Home follows Peter Parker as he deals with his identity as vigilant hero Spiderman being revealed to the world and in seeking sorcerer supreme Doctor Strange's help to make people forget there are dire consequences for reality as we know it!





Royal Victoria Country Park

Where: Royal Victoria Country Park, Netley Abbey, Southampton, SO31 5GA

When: Thursday 28th July 2022 at 7:30 pm

Book tickets: www.summerscreens.com/spiderman-no-way-home-tickets-royal-victoria-country-park





Bridget Jones' Diary

This outdoor screening is the perfect opportunity to rediscover Bridget Jone's Diary, the hilariously relatable cult-classic romantic comedy inspired by Pride and Prejudice by Hampshire's very own Jane Austen.





Mountbatten Centre

Where: Alex Way, Hilsea, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO2 9QA

When: Saturday 9th July 2022 at 4 pm

Book tickets: www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/mountbatten-centre





Les Miserables

This 2012 film adaptation of Les Miserables is based on the iconic west end musical, originally legendary French author Victor Hugo's book of the same. Social realism at its most gritty the film follows Jean Valjean a petty thief turned businessman who is hunted by the ruthless policeman Javert after breaking parole many years earlier while the June Rebellion of 1932 simmers at the surface of the story.

This screening is in celebration of the film's 10th anniversary.





Winchester College

Where: Winchester College, College Street, Winchester, Hampshire SO23 9NA

When: Wednesday 10th August 2022 at 7 pm

More information: www.summerscreens.com/les-miserables-tickets-winchester-college





No Time to Die

No Time to Die is Daniel Craig's final outing as legendary British spy James Bond. The film follows Bond trying to uncover dark lingering secrets around a mastermind terrorist and his links to his love interest Madeline Swann. The film also introduces two new female spies Nomi and Paloma who assist the veteran agent on the mission that may just make or break him.





Winchester College

Where: Winchester College, College Street, Winchester, Hampshire SO23 9NA

When: Thursday 11th August 2022 at 7 pm

More information: www.summerscreens.com/no-time-to-die-tickets-winchester-college





Mamma Mia!

Sun, sea, sand and the music of Abba unite in this rip-roaringly fun adaptation of the popular musical. The story follows bride-to-be Sophie who has invited her mother's former lovers to her wedding celebration to uncover the mystery of who her biological father could be so that he can walk her down the aisle on the big day.





Mountbatten Centre

Where: Alex Way, Hilsea, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO2 9QA

When: Saturday 9th July 2022 at 9 pm

Book tickets: www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/mountbatten-centre





The Vyne

Where: Vyne Rd, Sherborne St John, Basingstoke RG24 9HL

When: Saturday 16th July 2022 at 9.45 pm

Book tickets: www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/the-vyne





Royal Victoria Country Park

Where: Royal Victoria Country Park, Netley Abbey, Southampton, SO31 5GA

When: Saturday 30th July 2022 at 7:30 pm

Book tickets: www.summerscreens.com/mamma-mia-tickets-royal-victoria-country-park





Houghton Lodge Gardens

Where: Houghton Lodge, Stockbridge, Hampshire SO20 6LQ

When: Saturday 10th September 2022 at 6:30 pm

Book tickets: www.summerscreens.com/west-side-story-tickets-houghton-lodge-gardens





The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Get ready to do the time warp again this summer with the brilliantly bonkers and completely out there cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show. 47 years after its release in 1975, this camp horror masterpiece is still as reverting as it was back then, so fans of the movie will not want to miss these outdoor showings!





Mountbatten Centre

Where: Alex Way, Hilsea, Portsmouth, Hampshire PO2 9QA

When: Sunday 10th July 2022 at 8 pm

Book tickets: www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/mountbatten-centre





The Vyne

Where: Vyne Rd, Sherborne St John, Basingstoke RG24 9HL

When: Sunday 17th July 2022 at 9.45 pm

Book tickets: www.adventurecinema.co.uk/venues/the-vyne





