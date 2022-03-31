5 reasons why you must visit Highclere Castle

Highclere Castle is a gorgeous Grade I listed country house in north Hampshire and was built in 1679 before undergoing a vast transformation in the 1840s.

Here are 5 reasons why you must absolutely visit Highclere Castle

1. Downton Abbey

If you're a fan of Downton Abbey, it is without a doubt of the utmost necessity to visit Highclere Castle at least once, if not several times. The ornate country house's exterior, grounds and numerous rooms have something of a starring role in the decadent ITV period drama that has captured the hearts of millions all over the globe.

And with the new film Downton Abbey: A New Era due out in UK cinemas from April 29th there perhaps has been a no better time to visit this iconic property than in 2022!





2. A Whole lot of Egyptian History

Howard Carter, Lord Carnarvon and Lady Evelyn Herbert at Tutankhamen's tomb in November 1922 - Credit: Harry Burton / Public Domain

Did you know that the current owner of Highclere Castle George Herbert the 8th Earl of Carnarvon is a descendent of and also shares his name with George Herbert (5th Earl of Carnarvon) who was one of the first people in thousands of years to step foot into Tutankamun's Tomb in 1922!

In 1922 accompanied by his daughter Lady Evelyn Herbert, George Herbert visited Howard Carter in Luxor to excavate and explore Tutankhamun's Tomb. Unfortunately, George Herbert tragically passed on the 5th of April in 1923 while excavation was still ongoing, which was met with a furore in the media claiming that he was subjected to the "Curse of Tutankhamun".

To commemorate the momentous discovery and legacy that George Herbert contributed there is a 6 room Egyptian Exhibition at Highclere Castle, which charts the Earl’s burgeoning fascination with Egypt, his early excavation projects from 1906 onwards, his relationship with Howard Carter and the discovery and contents of the tomb.





3. The Architecture

If you think that the style of Highclere Castle is rather familiar but you can't quite put your finger on why, that would be because it was designed by none other than Sir Charles Barry, the mastermind behind the most famous landmark in London, Westminister Abbey.

The property was renovated to Barry's design between 1842 to 1849 in Jacobean Revival style which had become a trend in the Victorian Era. Over the years Highclere saw much action for during World War I the property was used as a hospital and in World War II it housed evacuee children but by the 2000s the house was in need of vast repairs. A new roof and complicated renovations to save some 50 rooms in the castle cost millions of pounds, but soon an ITV drama came knocking in 2010 and the rest is history.





4. Exciting events

Every year there is an exciting roster of events taking place at Highclere Castle. This year you can expect plenty of opportunities for a Castle Tour as well as many others. Highlights include the Battle Proms Concert 2022, a night of music, Spitfire, cannons, cavalry & fireworks! And Magic of the Movies where you can dress up and revel in the sophistication and glitz and glamour of the 1920s.





5. Beautiful grounds

Beautiful blooms in the Secret Garden at Highclere Castle - Credit: Mark Wordy / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

When the sun comes out there is nothing better than having a delicious picnic on the grounds of Highclere Castle which was designed by the legendary landscape gardener Capability Brown. You can expect vast parklands and carefully curated borders and so much more.





