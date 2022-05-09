How to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Essex
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are set to be big, and here's how to enjoy the festivities in Essex...
1. Festival of the Sea, Harwich
As part of the Festival of Suffolk and to celebrate the Jubilee, a series of events will be held this summer including a celebration of the sea. On Saturday June 18, it comes to Essex, with a Parade of Boats between Harwich, Shotley and Felixstowe.
Date: June 18
Time: 2pm-6pm
Cost: Free
Address: The fleet will assemble near the Ganges Buoy at Shotley Spit
Website: festivalofsuffolk.org
Most Read
- 1 Win a short break at Wrea Head Hall on the edge of the North York Moors
- 2 6 stunning Peak District walks across the counties
- 3 Where was The Essex Serpent TV series filmed?
- 4 Tanya Bardsley on why she left The Real Housewives of Cheshire
- 5 10 Cheshire events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- 6 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
- 7 Gordon Ramsay’s tips on cooking like a pro
- 8 10 Yorkshire events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- 9 Win tickets to see Alfie Boe and Michael Ball at Plymouth Central Park
- 10 10 Derbyshire events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
2. Prittlewell Priory, Southend-on-Sea
Visit the historic Prittlewell Priory to commemorate the Queen’s 70-year reign. Cream teas will be available for £9, including scones, clotted cream, jam, strawberries, and of course, a cup of tea. There will be craft activities to keep the little ones entertained. Bookings are required and you can do so on eventbrite.com.
Date: June 2
Time: 11am-3pm
Cost: £9
Address: Southend-on-Sea, Priory Lodge, Victoria Avenue, SS2 6NB
Website: southendmuseums.co.uk
3. Fingringhoe Platinum Jubilee Fete & Dog Show
The village of Fingringhoe will be going all out to mark this special occasion, with a dog show, farmers’ market, petting farm, craft fair, games, barbecue and Pimm’s available at The Whalebone Inn. The beacon on Ferry Road will be lit at 9.45pm.
Date: June 2
Time: 11am-4pm
Cost: TBC
Address: Fingringhoe Recreation Ground, CO5 7BQ
Website: Facebook.com/fingringhoeplatinumjubilee
4. Colne Engaine Festival
This big community celebration of the Jubilee will involve two free family fun days and three ticketed evening events: a quiz, party night with the Funk Soul Lovers and a family country dance and hog roast.
Date: June 2-5
Time: Thursday 7-11pm; Friday 7pm-11pm; Saturday 12pm-11.30pm; Sunday 12pm-5pm
Cost: Evening events from £9
Address: Colne Engaine Recreation Ground, 1 Station Road, CO6 2ES
Website: colneengainefestival.co.uk
5. Coggeshall Summer Festival
Festival-goers will be able to soak up the atmosphere with live music and entertainment, an RAF Spitfire fly-past, beer tent and cocktail bar, classic cars, games, stalls and an outdoor cinema screening the Jubilee concert live from Buckingham Palace.
Date: June 4
Time: 11am-late
Cost: Free
Address: Coggeshall Recreation Ground, CO6 1UA
Website: coggeshallsummerfestival.co.uk
6. Play: The Audience, Grays
Thurrock Courts Players are returning to the Thameside Theatre with their production of The Audience, by creator of The Crown Peter Morgan. Be a fly on the wall during the Queen’s private audiences with her prime ministers, from Churchill to Cameron.
Date: June 9-11
Time: 7.45pm; Saturday matinee 3.45pm
Cost: £15
Address: Thameside Theatre, Orsett Road, Grays, RM17 5DX
Website: thameside.ticketsolve.com
7. Ingatestone Jubilee Community Picnic
With a swing band, ice-cream, cream teas and giant garden games, the Ingatestone Community Picnic, should be a great family day out. Children can try their luck with a treasure hunt and a football competition and bounce themselves silly in an inflatable fun area. The parish council will also plant a commemorative tree as part of the Queen's Green Canopy.
Date: June 5
Time: From 2pm
Cost: TBC
Address: Seymour Pavilion, New Road, Ingatestone, CM4 0BE
Website: ingatestone-fryerningpc.gov.uk
8. Jubilee Flower Festival and Exhibition of Rochford Heritage Tapestries, Great Wakering
St Nicholas Church plays host to a flower festival marking the Queen's 70 year reign. Rochford heritage tapestries and pother royal memorabilia will also be on display and a there will be a programme of music and light refreshments will be available as well.
Date: June 4-12
Time: 10am-4pm
Cost: Free
Address: St Nicholas' Church 2 New Road, Great Wakering, Southend-on-Sea SS3 0AH
Website: platinumjubilee.gov.uk
For more Platinum Jubilee events visit platinumjubilee.gov.uk.
Read More:
Everything you need to know about living in Chelmsford
Peek inside four show-stopping Essex homes on the market now