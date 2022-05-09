Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
How to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Essex

Hannah Gildart

Published: 11:27 AM May 9, 2022
Union Jack and royal crown celebratory bunting stands out against bright English garden background

Jubilee celebrations will be in full swing - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are set to be big, and here's how to enjoy the festivities in Essex...

1. Festival of the Sea, Harwich

As part of the Festival of Suffolk and to celebrate the Jubilee, a series of events will be held this summer including a celebration of the sea. On Saturday June 18, it comes to Essex, with a Parade of Boats between Harwich, Shotley and Felixstowe.    

Date: June 18

Time: 2pm-6pm

Cost: Free

Address: The fleet will assemble near the Ganges Buoy at Shotley Spit

Website: festivalofsuffolk.org 



2. Prittlewell Priory, Southend-on-Sea

Visit the historic Prittlewell Priory to commemorate the Queen’s 70-year reign. Cream teas will be available for £9, including scones, clotted cream, jam, strawberries, and of course, a cup of tea. There will be craft activities to keep the little ones entertained. Bookings are required and you can do so on eventbrite.com.

Date: June 2

Time: 11am-3pm

Cost: £9

Address: Southend-on-Sea, Priory Lodge, Victoria Avenue, SS2 6NB

Website: southendmuseums.co.uk

3. Fingringhoe Platinum Jubilee Fete & Dog Show

The village of Fingringhoe will be going all out to mark this special occasion, with a dog show, farmers’ market, petting farm, craft fair, games, barbecue and Pimm’s available at The Whalebone Inn. The beacon on Ferry Road will be lit at 9.45pm. 

Date: June 2

Time: 11am-4pm

Cost: TBC

Address: Fingringhoe Recreation Ground, CO5 7BQ

Website: Facebook.com/fingringhoeplatinumjubilee

4. Colne Engaine Festival 

This big community celebration of the Jubilee will involve two free family fun days and three ticketed evening events: a quiz, party night with the Funk Soul Lovers and a family country dance and hog roast. 

Date: June 2-5

Time: Thursday 7-11pm; Friday 7pm-11pm; Saturday 12pm-11.30pm; Sunday 12pm-5pm

Cost: Evening events from £9

Address: Colne Engaine Recreation Ground, 1 Station Road, CO6 2ES

Website: colneengainefestival.co.uk 

5. Coggeshall Summer Festival 

Festival-goers will be able to soak up the atmosphere with live music and entertainment, an RAF Spitfire fly-past, beer tent and cocktail bar, classic cars, games, stalls and an outdoor cinema screening the Jubilee concert live from Buckingham Palace. 

Date: June 4

Time: 11am-late

Cost: Free

Address: Coggeshall Recreation Ground, CO6 1UA

Website: coggeshallsummerfestival.co.uk 

6. Play: The Audience, Grays 

Thurrock Courts Players are returning to the Thameside Theatre with their production of The Audience, by creator of The Crown Peter Morgan. Be a fly on the wall during the Queen’s private audiences with her prime ministers, from Churchill to Cameron. 

Date: June 9-11

Time: 7.45pm; Saturday matinee 3.45pm

Cost: £15

Address: Thameside Theatre, Orsett Road, Grays, RM17 5DX

Website: thameside.ticketsolve.com


7. Ingatestone Jubilee Community Picnic

With a swing band, ice-cream, cream teas and giant garden games, the Ingatestone Community Picnic, should be a great family day out. Children can try their luck with a treasure hunt and a football competition and bounce themselves silly in an inflatable fun area. The parish council will also plant a commemorative tree as part of the Queen's Green Canopy. 

Date: June 5

Time: From 2pm

Cost: TBC

Address: Seymour Pavilion, New Road, Ingatestone, CM4 0BE

Website: ingatestone-fryerningpc.gov.uk

8. Jubilee Flower Festival and Exhibition of Rochford Heritage Tapestries, Great Wakering

St Nicholas Church plays host to a flower festival marking the Queen's 70 year reign. Rochford heritage tapestries and pother royal memorabilia will also be on display and a there will be a programme of music and light refreshments will be available as well. 

Date: June 4-12

Time: 10am-4pm

Cost: Free

Address: St Nicholas' Church 2 New Road, Great Wakering, Southend-on-Sea SS3 0AH

Website: platinumjubilee.gov.uk


For more Platinum Jubilee events visit platinumjubilee.gov.uk.

