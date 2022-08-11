Things to do in Kent this August bank holiday weekend
- Credit: Peter Trimming / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
If you're looking for something fun to do over the August Bank Holiday weekend, we have some excellent events and activities to discover in Kent.
Knights’ Tournament at Dover Castle
This august bank holiday weekend, you can watch while Knights battle it out in a tremendous tournament and browse medieval stalls packed with crafts, weapons and food. If you're looking for more recent history, you can also explore an immersive exhibition about Dunkirk in the Secret Wartime Tunnels.
Where: Castle Hill, Dover, Kent CT16 1HU
When: Saturday 27th to Monday 29th August 2022
More information: www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/whats-on/dover-knights-tournament
City Feast Riverside at the Marlowe
The popular street food market returns for an extended period over the august bank holiday weekend. You can sample delicious and exciting street food from all around the world while taking in the picturesque surroundings of the Marlowe riverside.
Where: The Friars, Canterbury CT1 2AS
When: Friday 26th to Monday 29th August 2022 from 11 am to 8 pm
More information: www.cityfeast.co.uk
Military Odyssey
Military Odyssey, the world's largest multi-period re-enactment show, celebrates its 23rd anniversary this summer with a bank holiday event that will take you through 2,000 years of military history through displays and re-enactments. Watch battles of Romans, Vikings, the American Civil War, World War I and II and all the way up to present day.
Where: Kent Showground, Detling, Maidstone ME14 3JF
When: Saturday 27th to Monday 29th August 2022
More information: www.military-odyssey.com
Pick Your Own Hops
Step back in time to when Hops were harvested by hand at this charming bank holiday weekend event. You'll get a glass jar to collect your hops and take them home with you as a decoration, and after the picking has finished, you can also sample some of the finest local beers that use Haffenden Farm hops.
Where: Haffenden Farm, St. Michaels, Tenterden, Kent, TN30 6TG
When: Saturday 27th to Monday 29th August 2022 between 10 am and 6 pm
More information: www.hukins-hops.co.uk/product/pick-your-own-hops
Hever in History
Discover Hever Castle's epic history from the middle ages all the way up to the 20th century in this action-packed weekend of events. Watch birds of prey soar in a falconry display, witness the heart-pounding drama of a jousting tournament, and so many more fun activities for the whole family.
Where: Hever Rd, Hever, Edenbridge TN8 7NG
When: Saturday 27th to Monday 29th August 2022
More information: www.hevercastle.co.uk/whats-on/hever-in-history
Music at the Curve
Celebrate the end of summer with great music and delicious street food and drink this august bank holiday weekend. Performances from Ratzkins and Mashville will keep you grooving through the afternoon.
Where: Clocktower Square, Marina Curve, Dover, Kent CT17 9FS
When: Sunday 28th August 2022 between 12 pm and 7 pm
More information: www.facebook.com/events/music-at-the-curve
