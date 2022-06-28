11 of the most Instagrammble locations in Kent

There are so many photogenic locations to be found all over Kent, so we have gathered some of the most Instagram-worthy spots to help you curate a stunning feed or to elevate your family photo album.

1. West Gate Gardens, Canterbury

It goes without saying that come rain or shine, West Gate Gardens is an absolutely stunning spot for a picture. Even better if you capture a boat punting up the River Stour to add to the already aesthetically pleasing visuals.





2. Castle Farm Lavender, Shoreham

Castle Farm's Lavender field is one of our must-visit locations every time summer rolls around and this year is no exception. The vivid expanse of purple flowers not only smells divine, but they also look utterly sublime.





3. Scotney Castle, Lamberhurst

Scotney Castle is a magical place it's like a portal to a fantasy land straight out of a fairytale, and as such the romantic crumbling architecture weaved with plants has such an aesthetic appeal.





4. Wheelers Oyster Bar, Whitstable

The cotton candy-coloured exterior of the Wheelers Oyster Bar is a must-capture for anyone who loves a pink moment. Also, be sure to also pop inside for a real culinary treat as these oysters certainly live up to their reputation.





5. Rochester Castle, Rochester

From up close or, afar Rochester Castle makes for a resplendent backdrop for a landscape shot, selfie or group photo. A visitor's favourite snap is to capture the gorgeous Cathedral through one of the windows in the wall around the castle grounds.





6. Prospect Cottage, Dungeness

Derek Jarman's iconic cottage and garden are so photogenic to the point that it would almost be a crime to visit and not take a photo, whether it's a landscape shot or a selfie.





7. Sissinghurst Castle Garden, Cranbrook

Vita Sackville-West's gorgeous garden really comes alive in the summer, especially when all the divine roses are in full bloom.





8. Leeds Castle, Maidstone

Whether it's a cool drone shot from above, a selfie or a gorgeous landscape shot with a few swimming swans, the romantic architecture of Leeds Castle is always the perfect subject for any kind of photo.





9. Dreamland, Margate

Summer isn't complete without a trip to Dreamland in Margate, and whether you are riding the big wheel or the Scenic Railway a photo memento is a must. Also, don't forget the iconic art deco Dreamland building which was recently transformed for a forthcoming film starring Olivia Coleman!





10. White Cliffs of Dover, Dover

The most iconic Cliffs in England are most certainly a sight to behold and one hundred per cent deserve a spot on your Instagram feed. You can get artsy with the photo or a simple shot looking out to see as the sun sets, either way, your photo will look stunning.





11. Aylesford Bridge, Aylesford

You would be hard pushed to find a more quaint view than the famous Aylesford Bridge. You have the River Medway meandering underneath, a cluster of historic houses, Aylesford Church behind, and beautiful trees to frame the shot.





