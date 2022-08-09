Fun things to do in Somerset this August Bank Holiday

Between August 26th and August 29th there will be a range of live music, parties, and festivals to enjoy.

Celebrate the end of summer with one of these fantastic events happening across the county. It's the perfect last-chance to spend time with the family whilst the days are long and the weather is fine. Don't forget to check out our other articles on the best places for picnics, walks, and so much more if you're looking for more ideas about how to spend the bank holiday.

Medieval Weekend

The Bishop's Palace, Wells

Immerse yourself in 800 years of history! Encamped in the stunning ruins of the Great Hall, you’ll discover historical re-enactment group and medieval weapons experts, Bowlore. They will be giving lively displays throughout the day, with demonstrations, choreographed combat, and so much more. Entrance to this event is included with your admittance ticket to the palace.

Learn more

Watchet Live

Parsonage Farm, Watchet

The Fratellis, Belinda Carlisle, Scouting For Girls, The Wurzels and many more are heading to West Somerset this August. The festival is almost completely sold out but you may be able to grab yourself a last minute ticket.

Learn more

The Big Inn-dependent

The New Inn, Bath

Our next event is all about celebrating our amazing local producers and artists. Enjoy a range of live music across the three days plus food and drink from Somerset's finest. Tickets are available on the door for £7 which includes a free drink.

Learn more

Bank Holiday Music Weekend

The Lion at West Pennard, Glastonbury

Join this popular pub on the August bank holiday for what is set to be a weekend of fabulous local live music. The event will feature a good mix of tunes from the likes of Craig and Alex Priddice, Scarlett Stone Jazz Quartet, and many more. They'll be bringing the bar outside - so long as the weather holds - and you'll be able to enjoy some al fresco food as you listen.

Learn more

Family Fun Day

Ammerdown Centre, Radstock

Set within the gorgeous Ammerdown Park, our next event is one with something for the whole family to enjoy. Expect Cream Teas, face painting, a pre-loved books and clothes sale, treasure hunts, and so much more.

Learn more

Psychic Fayre

Bedminster

An unusual one next but perfect if your looking for a glimpse into the future. You can have your Tarot read, receive energy healing, try reflexology, as well as stock up on all your spiritual essentials. This event is also free to enter.

Learn more

End of Summer Party

Wells City Football Club

Lastly, we have an over 18s only party to really celebrate the last warm days of the year. Grab a drink with friends and enjoy dance classics as night falls.

Learn more

