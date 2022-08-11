Things to do in Sussex this August bank holiday weekend
If you're looking for something fun to do over the August Bank Holiday weekend, we have some exciting events and activities to discover in Sussex.
The Sussex Guild Contemporary Craft Show
Explore a wealth of beautiful crafts created by The Sussex Guild, a collective of designers and makers, at this year's craft show at the showstopping Pashley Manor. You'll be enamoured by the talent on display as well as the tremendous summer colour that will be on display all over the 11-acre grounds.
Where: Pashley Rd, Ticehurst, Wadhurst TN5 7HE
When: Saturday 27th to Monday 29th August 2022
More information: www.pashleymanorgardens.com/sussex-guild-craft-show
Goodwood August Bank Holiday
Enjoy a weekend of exhilarating horse racing alongside activities for the whole family to enjoy, including a magnificent fireworks display accompanied by Batala Drummers, LED Stilt Walkers and Fire Performers. There will also be donkey rides, face painting, a traditional fairground, and so much more at Goodwood.
Where: Selhurstpark Rd, Chichester PO18 0PS
When: Friday 26th to Sunday 28th August 2022
More information: www.ticketing.goodwood.com/august-bank-holiday
Professor Brian Cox - Horizons: A 21st Century Space Odyssey
Prepare to have your mind blown by this cinematic talk about the history of the universe, complete with an amazing LED screen that will fill the arena with beautiful visuals of distant planets, far-away galaxies and supermassive black holes. Tickets are selling out fast, so it is best to book as soon as possible.
Where: Brighton Centre, Kings Rd, Brighton BN1 2GR
When: Monday 29th and Tuesday 30th August 2022
More information: www.brightoncentre.co.uk/whats-on/professor-brian-cox
Festival of History
This August bank holiday weekend, you can explore characters from all different eras of history, from Bronze Age man to Roman gladiator to Medieval blacksmith. You can feast on delicious food from the knight's table, watch battles from 12000 years of history, and so much more.
Where: Arundel Castle, Arundel BN18 9AB
When: Saturday 27th to Monday 29th August 2022
More information: www.arundelcastle.org/event/festival-of-history
Eastbourne Vintage Festival
Delve into the past at the Eastbourne Vintage Festival, where you can experience the 1920s to the 1970s like never before. Explore the vintage marketplace and a Victorian Funfair while also marvelling at vintage cars on display, dog pageants, open-air cinema showings, live music and much more.
Where: Gildridge Park, Vicarage Rd, Eastbourne BN21 1DP
When: Thursday 26th to Monday 29th August 2022
More information: www.eastbournevintagefestival.co.uk
