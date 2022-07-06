9 of the best Afternoon Teas on the Sussex coast

The Victorian Tearoom on Eastbourne Pier in Eastbourne, East Sussex - Credit: Mark Wordy / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Whether you're having a family day at the beach or just looking for a good old cup of tea by the sea, these Afternoon Teas on the Sussex coast will certainly hit the spot.





Bracklesham Bay Tea Rooms and Garden

Enjoy a scrumptious afternoon tea in a quintessentially English thatched cottage that looks straight out of a fairytale.

Bracklesham Bay Tea Rooms and Garden is a less than 10-minute walk from East Wittering Beach.

Where: Cliffords Cottage, Bracklesham Ln, Bracklesham Bay, East Sussex PO20 8JA

More information: www.brackleshambaytearooms.co.uk





The Happy Teapot

The afternoon tea offering at The Happy Teapot will certainly put a smile on your face as the family-run tearoom boasts an incredible lineup of afternoon tea options that also come in vegan and gluten-free variations.

The Happy Teapot is a less than 10-minute walk to Worthing Beach.

Where: 7 Richmond Rd, Worthing, West Sussex BN11 1PN

More information: www.facebook.com/thehappyteapot





The Grand Brighton

The Grand has once again won Best Afternoon Tea at this year's BRAVO awards, celebrating the best food and drink in Brighton. Therefore, it would be criminal not to drop into the stunning Victorian-era hotel for a truly special afternoon tea experience in The Victorian Terrace.

The Grand Brighton has a prime position on the Brighton seafront, so as you step out of the hotel you're already at the seaside.

Where: 97-99 Kings Rd, Brighton, East Sussex BN1 2FW

More information: www.grandbrighton.co.uk/afternoon-tea





Metrodeco

Metrodeco's eclectic decor makes for a really cool place to hang out and indulge in a decadent afternoon tea. Their afternoon tea is available only on Fridays and Sundays, and booking in advance is essential.

Metrodeco is a less than 10-minute walk to Brighton Central Beach, one of Sussex's Blue Flag Beaches for 2022.

Where: 38 Upper St James's St, Kemptown, Brighton, East Sussex BN2 1JN

More information: www.metro-deco.com





Church Lane Tea Room

Enjoy a range of baked goodies that are made on-site with either the usual tea or something a little more sparkling such as Prosecco in one of Church Lane Tea Room's delightful afternoon tea options.

Church Lane Tea Room is a less than 5-minute walk to Seaford Beach.

Where: 18 Church St, Seaford, East Sussex BN25 1HG

More information: www.facebook.com/churchlanetea





Dickens Tea Cottage

If you're a little Dickens mad, then this charming tearoom will undoubtedly be a must-visit as every inch of the walls is covered in memorabilia creating such an eclectic and cosy feel. And as if that wasn't enough back when the Tea Cottage was a Boarding House Charles Dickens himself, stayed there.

The Dickens Tea Cottage is a less than 15-minute walk to Eastbourne Beach.

Where: 5 South St, Eastbourne, East Sussex BN21 4UJ

More information: www.facebook.com/Dickens-Tea-Cottage-Eastbourne





The Victorian Tea Room

Indulge in an afternoon tea with expansive views over the sea at The Victorian Tea Room which is on the gorgeously ornate Eastbourne Pier. The kitschy vibe of the tea room makes you feel like you just stepped out of a time machine and once you've sampled the afternoon tea you won't be able to visit the pier without dropping in.

Where: 3 Grand Parade, Eastbourne, East Sussex BN21 3EL

More information: www.facebook.com/VictorianTeaRoomsPier





The British Tea Museum

Explore the fascinating history of tea and all the customs and etiquette involved before embarking on your own afternoon tea experience. Also, tea aficionados will be beyond impressed by the many different tea blends available.

The British Museum is a less than 3-minute walk to Hastings Beach.

Where: 42 George St, Hastings, West Sussex TN34 3EA

More information: www.thebritishteamuseum.com





The Cobbles Tea Room

The Cobbles was opened by two sisters, Doris and Iris, back in 1953, and their legacy lives on in the beloved tea room, which is a must-visit if you're in the pretty port town of Rye. Their afternoon tea menu starts at £7.20 for a Traditional Cream Tea for one.

The Cobbles Tea Room is a short drive to the Rye Harbour Nature Reserve, a beautiful coastal landscape full of flora and fauna to explore.

Where: 1 Hylands Yard, Rye, West Sussex TN31 7EP

More information: www.facebook.com/thecobblesrye





