ICE RINK

Until January 9 2022

Yorkshire's Winter Wonderland

Because of coronavirus, the Winter Wonderland (including The Ice Factor ice rink) didn't come to York last year — and, frankly, Christmas wasn't quite the same without it. Even if you don't like ice skating (and there are, incredibly, people who don't) it can be fun to sit in the alpine-themed cafe next to the rink with a hot chocolate and people watch. If you DO like skating, though, you're in luck because this is the North's largest outdoor ice rink.





WINTER VILLAGE

Until January 6 2022





York Minster hosts the brand new Winter Village - Credit: KIPPA MATTHEWS

The Winter Village at York Minster brings the best of both location and local produce to this brand new event. Situated at the foot of the majestic South Door of York Minster, The Winter Village comprises several decorative wooden cabins offering food, drinks, gifts and the perfect place to sit and admire the view. Open daily from 10am to 7pm. Entry is free.

SHOPPING

Until December 23

Plenty of shopping opportunity in the historic city - Credit: VisitYork

The popular St Nicholas Fair returns to York city centre with an array of local businesses selling everything from handmade gifts to delicious seasonal treats and crafts. Sixty-eight festive alpine chalets will be spread across Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square.

SOCIALISING

THOR’S tipi will also be back for your fix of ‘Winter Warmers’ - Credit: VisitYork

THOR’S tipi will also be back for its sixth year on Parliament Street until Jan 2 for your fix of ‘Winter Warmers,’ such as mulled wine and luxury hot chocolate, with delicious feasts by Yuzu Street Food. The rustic Yorkshire Barn in St Sampson’s Square will warm up guests with festive food and drink, from hot chestnuts to mulled wine and King’s Square will host the much-loved Vintage Carousel throughout the festive season. Visityork.org

CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL

Until Jan 6 January 2022

Experience the Minster’s first Christmas Tree Festival set in the cathedral’s grounds. The new festival will take place in a festive marquee by the South Piazza and feature around 40 trees decorated by local businesses, schools and charities. Visitors can vote for their favourite tree in the ‘best dressed tree’ competition and visit the activity marquee to write their own Christmas message on a tag to add to a tree. Admission is free but donations are encouraged. No prebooking required. Visityork.org





THE HISTORY OF CHRISTMAS

Historic York comes into its own at Christmas with a sparkling welcome - Credit: Charlotte Graham/VisitYork

The original York Christmas Tour is returning for its third year in 2021. Along the route tour guide will take you on a unique journey through the history of Christmas in the city, helping you to understand how the traditions of Christmas evolved through history. Beautiful locations in the ancient city of York will be used as the backdrop, to tell the story of how an ancient mid-winter festival developed into the Christmas we enjoy today. Bringing to life stories of how the Romans, and Vikings introduced their customs into modern celebrations, you will find the source and meaning of our traditions that make up Christmas and New Year.

