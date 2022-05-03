Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen who stars in Channel 5's Our Yorkshire Farm, will appear at the Great Yorkshire Show on Friday July 15 - Credit: Simon Dewhurst Photography Limited

Matt Baker MBE, Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and Peter Wright of The Yorkshire Vet, will join Great Yorkshire Show Stage this July.

Television presenter Christine Talbot will be hosting a new chat show on the new GYS Stage on all four days of this year’s Show.

A farming favourite - Matt Baker will be at the Great Yorkshire Show in July - Credit: Sean_Malyon

Matt, who grew up in the Durham Dales on his family's sheep farm, will be on stage at the Great Yorkshire Show on Thursday July 14.

His love of the countryside and animals made him the natural choice for fronting such shows as Countryfile, One Man and His Dog, Animal Rescue Squad, Secret Britain, Big Blue Live and of course the hugely successful Our Farm in the Dales. Matt is also a former president of the National Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs.

Matt said: I've grown up with the Great Yorkshire Show and I’m looking forward to coming back and being a part of the new GYS Stage programme. I’ve been to the show many times over the years either filming, or with my family who compete here. It’s one of the best agricultural shows there is, with some of the finest animals in the country competing, as well as plenty of entertainment. I always recommend it as a terrific day out!”

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen who stars in Channel 5's Our Yorkshire Farm, will appear on Friday July 15.

Food, family and farming with Amanda Owen

The Yorkshire Shepherdess, writer and presenter, runs a 2,000 acre farm at Ravenseat, one of the highest most remote hill farms in England. Amanda lives there with husband Clive, nine children and 1,000 sheep, 40 cows, six dogs and four ponies.

Former Herriot trainee, vet Peter Wright - Credit: Daisybeck Studios

Peter Wright from Channel 5’s the Yorkshire Vet, Springtime on the Farm, Our Great Yorkshire Life and Today at the Great Yorkshire Show, will also take to the stage on each day of the Show.

Peter said: 'We always love coming to the Great Yorkshire Show and have been coming for years, with my family as well as filming. I’m delighted to be taking part in the brand new GYS Stage which will be an exciting new addition to the show.'

Christine Talbot, a familiar face from her days hosting ITV Calendar in Yorkshire - Credit: Christine Talbot

The GYS Stage is a brand-new section of the Great Yorkshire Show which will be hosted by Yorkshire television presenter Christine Talbot in a chat show style with a different celebrity each day. All celebrities will meet fans after their interviews in a meet and greet zone.

Matt Baker, Amanda Owen, and Peter Wright are the latest celebrities to be announced. JB Gill from the boy band JLS who now runs an 11-acre smallholding in Kent, will appear on Wednesday July 13 and Countryfile presenter Adam Henson will appear on Tuesday July 12.



