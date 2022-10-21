Spectacular light trails and illuminations lighting up Hampshire this winter

The Watercress Line's Steam Illuminations are back for 2021 - Credit: Tony Storey

Explore Hampshire in a whole new light this winter with these fabulous light trails and illumination events.





Steam Illuminations at The Watercress Line

Climb aboard The Watercress Line's illuminated steam train this festive season for an absolutely magical ride through Hampshire.

To make the journey just a little extra special, you can purchase a snack box and/or a drinks box for the ride to have some tasty treats or a glass of wine.

Tickets cost £55 per person for 2 people or £180 for a compartment for up to 6 people.

Where: Trains depart from stations at either Alresford or Alton

When: Various dates from Friday 18th November until Saturday 7th January 2023

More information: www.watercressline.co.uk/steam-illuminations





Light Up Hillier Gardens

Get ready to experience a beautiful kaleidoscopic and multi-sensory world of light and sound at Sir Harold Hillier Gardens this winter. And as you make your way around the exquisitely crafted displays and light shows, be sure to snack on some tasty street food and sip on some festive drinks.

Tickets start at £12.50 for children (aged 2 - 15 years) and £20 for Adults (16 Years & Over).

Where: Sir Harold Hillier Gardens, Jermyns Ln, Romsey, Hampshire SO51 0QA

When: Open on Wednesdays to Sundays between 23rd November and 31st December 2022

More information: www.lightuptrails.com/light-up-hillier-gardens





The Illuminated Garden Adventure

Experience a ten-acre wonderland at West Green House's Illuminated Garden Adventure this winter, where you will be sure to encounter shimmering fairies, glowing water lilies floating on the lakes, bridges drenched in illumination, and so much more.

Tickets start at £15 for a Child ticket (4-15 years) and £19 for an Adult ticket. There is also a Booking fee of £1.

Where: West Green House, Thackham's Ln, Hook RG27 8JB

When: Various dates between Saturday 26th November and Friday 30th December 2022

More information: www.westgreenhouse.co.uk/the-illuminated-garden-adventure





Enlightened 2022

Wrap up warm and wander the illuminated pathways of the Enlighted trail at Staunton Farm and discover a symphony of colour and enchanting sculptures.

Tickets cost £12 for Children aged between 3 and 15 years old, and an Adult ticket (aged 16 and over) costs £16. Alternatively, you can get a family ticket for £55, which includes 2 adults and 2 children.

Where: Staunton Farm, Middle Park Way, Havant PO9 5HB

When: Thursday 1st December 2022 to Sunday 1st January 2023

More information: www.enlightenedmoments.co.uk/book/staunton-farm-2022





Read more of the best Hampshire content here:

5 beautiful autumn walks in the New Forest

10 of the spookiest spots in the South Downs to visit this Halloween

Fireworks displays and bonfire night events in Hampshire 2022