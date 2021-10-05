Magazines Subscribe Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People
Great British Life > Things To Do > What's On

Bonfire and fireworks events in and around Yorkshire

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 9:07 AM October 5, 2021   
Fireworks

Firework fun - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The continuing uncertainty over Covid has led to a number of high profile bonfire events to be postponed this year. Here is a list of the venues that have confirmed their events for 2021. We will continue to update this page with more news as we receive it.

30th October
Musical Firework Spectacular 
Sledmere's firework event returns with a 'Frightful Firework Bonanza' themed bonfire evening. There will be a children's funfair and The Coach House Café will be on site offering some hot and tasty bonfire treats.
Sledmere House, Sledmere, Driffield, YO25 3XG
www.sledmerehouse.com/events/details/musical-fireworks-spectacular

October 30
Spooky Fireworks Spectacular
Entertainment includes a kids' disco (where no doubt Thriller will be played), face painting, 'fire tricksters' (whatever they are) and a fairground. Ooh, and then a massive 15-minute fireworks display at 7.30pm.
Doncaster Racecourse, Leger Way, Doncaster, DN2 6BB
doncaster-racecourse.co.uk

Have we missed any? Send us the details at vijay.arogyasami@archant.co.uk and we can add to our list.

5th-6th November
Bonfire Weekend
Includes a firework display set to music; lights and special effects; children's entertainment; a live band and street theatre. And a bonfire, of course...
Price: Adult £10, child £8
Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton-in-Craven, BD23 3TJ
www.thorntonhallcountrypark.co.uk

7th November
Bonfire Spectacular at Cannon Hall Farm
This event includes all day farm admission — so you get to meet animals and reptiles — plus there's a kids' disco. So as not to spook the animals on site, when the main bonfire event does kick off (at 6pm), quieter fireworks set to music are used. Tickets are £12.95 per person and must be pre-booked online.
Cawthorne, Barnsley
01226 790427
cannonhallfarm.co.uk

Yorkshire Life

Don't Miss

The Hairy Bikers stand in front of black pool tower with their motorbikes

Yorkshire Life

The Hairy Bikers Go North to explore the Yorkshire coast

Beth Windsor

person
A turkey is still the traditional choice for Christmas - and what better than a free-range Norfolk Bronze from Morton's?

Norfolk Magazine | Win

Win a fabulous free-range Morton's Norfolk turkey for Christmas!

Dominic Castle

Author Picture Icon
Hilbre Island by Ron Sutton

Cheshire Life

6 of the best October walks in Cheshire

Cheshire Life

Logo Icon
Get ready for toil and trouble at Drusillas Park's Halloween Shriek Week

Sussex Life

10 spooky Halloween events in Sussex

Eve Smallman

Author Picture Icon