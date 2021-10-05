Bonfire and fireworks events in and around Yorkshire

Published: 9:07 AM October 5, 2021

The continuing uncertainty over Covid has led to a number of high profile bonfire events to be postponed this year. Here is a list of the venues that have confirmed their events for 2021. We will continue to update this page with more news as we receive it.

30th October

Musical Firework Spectacular

Sledmere's firework event returns with a 'Frightful Firework Bonanza' themed bonfire evening. There will be a children's funfair and The Coach House Café will be on site offering some hot and tasty bonfire treats.

Sledmere House, Sledmere, Driffield, YO25 3XG

www.sledmerehouse.com/events/details/musical-fireworks-spectacular

Spooky Fireworks Spectacular

Entertainment includes a kids' disco (where no doubt Thriller will be played), face painting, 'fire tricksters' (whatever they are) and a fairground. Ooh, and then a massive 15-minute fireworks display at 7.30pm.

Doncaster Racecourse, Leger Way, Doncaster, DN2 6BB

doncaster-racecourse.co.uk

Have we missed any? Send us the details at vijay.arogyasami@archant.co.uk and we can add to our list.

5th-6th November

Bonfire Weekend

Includes a firework display set to music; lights and special effects; children's entertainment; a live band and street theatre. And a bonfire, of course...

Price: Adult £10, child £8

Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton-in-Craven, BD23 3TJ

www.thorntonhallcountrypark.co.uk

7th November

Bonfire Spectacular at Cannon Hall Farm

This event includes all day farm admission — so you get to meet animals and reptiles — plus there's a kids' disco. So as not to spook the animals on site, when the main bonfire event does kick off (at 6pm), quieter fireworks set to music are used. Tickets are £12.95 per person and must be pre-booked online.

Cawthorne, Barnsley

01226 790427

cannonhallfarm.co.uk