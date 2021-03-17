Easter Egg Hunts in Yorkshire and signs of Spring to look out for

Published: 11:01 AM March 17, 2021

The popular National Trust Easter egg hunts return this year and there are a number of Yorkshire estates are taking part.

We take a look at what nature you can experience in addition to your day of hunting treats,

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden

The hunt takes places from 29 March to 4 April. While you cant access the water garden and abbey from the Studley entrance at the moment, keep an eye out for the waves of daffodils within the estate.





Beningbrough Hall

The hunt at begins from 1st April with limited availablity, the booking system opens on Friday 26 March. If you're lucky enough to one of the first to get back to Beningbrough, keep an eye out for the last remnants of snowdrops for this year.





Nostell Priory

Nostell have introduced a pre-booking system to manage visitor numbers and this begins on Friday 26 March. Keep an eye out for the wildlife and perhaps the early signs of blossom.





Wentworth Castle Gardens

Easter adventures at the South Yorkshire estate run from 31 March to 5 April with limited availability. You can spot many bird species while you are here, but the highlight must be catching a glimpse of the red and fallow deer.





Nunnington Hall

On the edge of the Howardian Hills, Nunnington Hall are running their Easter activities from 29 March - 11 April. A couple of years ago, visitors helped plant crocuses on the riverbank and they are in fine form today.

Click here to find out more details about the Easter Egg Hunts in Yorkshire