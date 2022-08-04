Beautiful places to pick your own sunflowers in Cornwall
- Credit: Zszen John, Pexels
We've found all the beautiful sunflower patches to visit in Cornwall this August and September. They also offer PYO opportunities to take the sunshine home with you.
There's no plant quite like the bright yellow sunflower to inspire joy and positive vibes. The cheerful flower does not bloom for long which makes a visit to a sunflower field all the more special during the summer. Not only are they a highly 'instagrammable' sight, but they are a great cut flower to take home and bring a spark of colour to any room.
For families a trip to a sunflower field is a lovely outdoorsy activity to be teamed with a picnic, an ice cream, and maybe a visit to the local farm shop. Here's our pick of Cornwall's finest sunshine spots to head to in August and September.
Trevathan Farm
St Endellion, PL29 3TT
Trevathan Farm is a delightful collection of holiday cottages that make for the perfect staycation getaway. During the summer they have PYO opportunities for both sunflowers and strawberries. Keep an eye on their social media for when is best to visit and don't forget to stop in at their farm shop too.
Cornish Maize Maze
Pillaton, PL12 6RZ
Every August, Smeaton Farm welcomes you to enter the fields and select the perfect blooms for your home. With farm and rare breed animals, a children's play area, and a Maize Maze, there is a huge amount to see and do on your visit.
Strawberry Fields
Lifton, PL16 0DE
Whilst technically just across the border into Devon, this last sunflower field is not be missed. Don't be fooled by the name, Strawberry Fields is home to more than just red fruit. Their sunflowers are some of the most popular in the county thanks to the multi-coloured variety they cultivate for your enjoyment. Why not spend the morning selecting the perfect blooms and then replenish your energy at the restaurant and coffee lounge.
