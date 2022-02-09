7 gorgeous spots to see daffodils in Norfolk

We reveal the best spots to see these bright flowers across the county.

I wandered lonely as a cloud

That floats on high o'er vales and hills,

When all at once I saw a crowd,

A host, of golden daffodils;

Beside the lake, beneath the trees,

Fluttering and dancing in the breeze. William Wordsworth

As spring slowly returns, one of the best feelings is to spot the golden colour of daffodils in fields, woodlands, and on river banks. They symbolise the return of the warm weather and the end of winter, bringing joy to many. One great treat during this time, is to go somewhere that is renowned for or has an abundance of daffodils.

We've chosen seven special places to visit and enjoy the flowers in 2022.

Honing

Near Stalham, you'll find a gorgeous mile of daffs on Long Lane in this charming village. On March 25th, they will be celebrating with the Honing Daffodil Day where you'll find vintage tractor rides, food, and refreshments.

Felbrigg Hall

An elegant country house with an array of gorgeous gardens including a Squire's Pantry with chickens. Every year Felbrigg is swathed with golden daffodils and you can wander the grounds on any number of trails that suit all abilities.

Norfolk and Norwich Horticultural Society

The Norfolk and Norwich Horticultural Society's spring show at Easton and Otley College, near Norwich is always a delightful event. This year it will be taking place on March 26th with a focus on daffodils.

The River Waveney

Head over to the gardens of the Olde Coach House, in Brockish near Diss for their open garden on March 25th to see amazing collections of horticultural genius. They will also have more than ample numbers of daffodils and spring flowers. All proceeds go to the East Anglian Air Ambulance, prostate cancer charities, East Anglia's Children's Hospices, St Elizabeth Hospice and other Norfolk charities.

Blickling Estate

Blicking is a stunning mansion that instantly takes you back in history the moment you see it. One of the most popular spots in Norfolk, you can enjoy different length walks through the 4600 acres of land which come alive in spring with a number of flowers including our favourite yellow rays of sunshine.

Rookery Farm

Over 100 acres of daffodils have been planted at this delightful farm and they have come early this year. Enjoy a walk round and even pick your own to take home. They grow over 20 varieties so there will definitely be a bunch you'll fall in love with.

Hindringham Hall Gardens

Enjoy a peaceful walk between the Moat and medieval fishponds with more than 32 varieties of daffodils at our last location. They also have a number of other spring flowers to enjoy including snowdrops and bluebells.

