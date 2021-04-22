7 things to do in Yorkshire during the Bank Holiday weekend

Updated

Published: 8:28 AM April 22, 2021

It's all about the great outdoors in the next Bank Holiday weekend. Organised events are starting to be confirmed, but you need to be quick as places are limited.

Look for bluebells

It's coming to the end of bluebells season, but you may still be able to catch the last remnants of Spring during at the end of April.

Here are a few of the best places to spot bluebells in Yorkshire

Visit a garden

The National Garden Scheme is back this year. During the Bank Holiday weekend, you can visit Linden Lodge and Highfield Cottage in the east of the county, Whixley Gardens, near York, Scape Lodge near Huddersfield and a residential garden in Sheffield. Places are limited and pre-booking is recommended

Click here to see more NGS open gardens in Yorkshire over the summer.

ngs.org.uk

Fairy and Pixie Adventure

The team at Studfold in NIdderdale have been busy during the lockdown, building a spectacular new adventure play area and fairy houses. A pre-book system is now in place.

www.studfold.com

Visit wildlife

Another location that has been ringing in the changes, is the Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster. The Atlantic Reserve welcomes recently arrived Lowland Tapir, Maned Wolves and a pack of Bush Dogs, while the Yorkshire Hive, the leisure shopping area is home to a mix of local independent shops and boutiques. Pre-booking required.

Cayton Bay - Credit: Danton Vorster

A trip to the seaside

Inevitably, the coast will be packed during the Bank Holiday weekend, this year more than ever. But don't worry, we've compiled a list of the top quiet beaches in Yorkshire. Just don't tell everybody.

8 quiet beaches in Yorkshire

Go for a walk

Although the ‘stay at home’ rule ended on 29 March, many restrictions remain in place. People are advised to minimise the number of journeys they make where possible, avoiding travel at the busiest times and routes.

However, there are a number of walks available on our website, including this selection of walks from our archive.

Eating Out

Don't forget, for outdoor gatherings (including in private gardens) the Rule of 6, still applies. This means either 6 people or 2 households are allowed to meet outdoors.

6 great picnic spots in Yorkshire

You can however, dine outside again. But places will be extremely limited.

12 of the best places to eat al fresco in Yorkshire





