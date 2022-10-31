Why you should visit Burton upon Trent

We shine a light on the Derbyshire-hugging brewing capital of the UK (if not the world)

Lying just 11 miles south west of Derby, just across the Derbyshire border into East Staffordshire, Burton shares much commonality with neighbouring Derbyshire – the town has a Derbyshire postcode, many of its suburbs drift into our county and local media – such as BBC Radio Derby – cover the town as part of its local sports and news coverage.

Burton upon Trent is best known for its brewing history and excellence – a reputation that has resulted in the town being widely referred to as the Brewing capital of the UK. Indeed, in the industry’s heyday in the late 1800s there were over 30 individual breweries here.

Town Hall, Burton - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Now still home to some of the world’s biggest breweries – such as Molson Coors – its history in this respect goes way back, with the art of brewing existing in the area since at least the 9th century, courtesy of the monks of Burton Abbey.

Whilst brewing is clearly still prominent in this historic market town, Burton is by no means dependent on it, having calved out a reputation as a thriving commercial hub utilised by many sectors from retail, manufacturing, legal services and more, while it also benefits from a strong sense of community spirit.

Tied into brewing but part of the wider picture is the town’s relationship with water. The River Trent runs parallel to Burton’s main street, whilst the picturesque Trent and Mersey Canal, once a hive of industry, has been largely repurposed as a valuable and popular leisure attraction, evidenced by the likes of nearby Barton Marina.

Explore

Visitors can immerse themselves in Burton's rich brewing heritage - Credit: Ashley Franklin

Following the brewing these, if you feel a trip to Burton can’t be complete without paying homage to its worldwide reputation in this sphere, a visit to the National Brewery Centre, found on Horninglow Street, is a great place to start.

For those wishing to shop until they drop, the town has an embarrassment of riches to entice those wishing to indulge in some retail therapy. Burton has no fewer than three shopping centres in the form of Burton Place, Coopers Square and the Octagon.

The National Forest Adventure Farm, found in Tatenhill, Burton, is a great place to take the children, with animals, parks and playgrounds and both indoor and outdoor soft play areas.

If historic places are your thing, the ruins of Tutbury Castle, a largely ruined medieval castle and a Scheduled Ancient Monument, stands just four miles or so north of the town, with regular public transport links available.

On the outskirts of the town, in Alrewas, can be found the National Memorial Arboretum – a poignant area with gardens, beautiful woodlands and over 300 memorials.

The local scene

There's great community spirit to be found in Burton - Credit: Ashley Franklin

Burton has a large number of independent stores ranging from cafes, boutiques and family-owned retailers.

The town’s football club, Burton Albion, is also prominent and runs a successful Community Trust which hosts events, programmes and activities both at the club’s Pirelli Stadium as well as reaching out into the wider community.

Supported by local businesses Trent & Dove and Molson Coors, Burton was recently announced as a finalist in the prestigious RHS Britain in Bloom competition.

The accolade comes on the back of an astonishing run of 13 consecutive gold medals for Burton in the Heart of England in Bloom competition.

The town will now go on to represent the Midlands in the Small City category – testament to Burton’s reputation for its stunning floral displays.