Published: 9:08 AM June 3, 2021

The argument over allowing dogs on Cornish beaches has been going on for some time now, but Cornwall Council have finally decided to act and adjust the regulations. But what do they mean for you and your four-legged friend?

Cornish beaches have previously been under strict restrictions for more than half the year, but Cornwall Council is trialing new reduced restrictions for three years. One of the reasons is that current bans are far too complicated. Although the focus is often on the many dog owners who live and visit Cornwall each year, for some - for example those with young children - knowing beaches that are dog-free is a bonus.

The new restrictions will see a lot of beaches relax the current rules, where dogs were banned from Easter to October 31. Now many beaches will only ban dogs between 10am and 6pm during July and August,

The changes followed a consultation that attracted the largest ever response with more than 13,000 replies. Many wanted to see simpler rules that were easier to understand.

The only beaches were the ban will be in place from May to October is those beaches with Blue Flag status.

The bans are in place 10am – 6pm only – so there is still plenty of time to take your four-legged friend on the beach for early morning or evening walks out of the heat of the day.

Mousehole harbour beach - Credit: Ewen MacDonald





New beaches with dog bans from 1 July – 31 August.

Cadgwith Cove, Cadgwith

Castle Beach, Falmouth

Cawsand Beach, Cawsand

Chapel Porth Beach, St Agnes

Church Cove, Gunwalloe

St George’s Well, Padstow

St Ives Harbour Beach, St Ives

Summer’s Beach, St Mawes

Swanpool Beach, Falmouth

Tattam’s Beach, Portscatho

Tunnel Beach, Falmouth

Housel Bay, The Lizard

Kennack Sands Beach

Kynance Cove, The Lizard

Maenporth Beach, Falmouth

Mousehole Beach to Skilly Beach

Wherry Town to Battery Rocks

Longrock level crossing to Marazion

Perranuthnoe

Poldhu Beach, Mullion

Polurrian Cove Beach, Mullion

Polzeath Beach, Polzeath

Porthcurno Beach, Porthcurno

Porthgwarra Beach, St Levan

Porthgwidden Beach, St Ives

Porthleven West, Porthleven

Porthpean Beach, St Austell

Portmellon Cove, Mevagissey

Portreath Beach including Harbour, Portreath

Praa Sands Beach, Praa Sands

Readymoney Cove, Fowey

Maenporth beach in Falmouth - Credit: Ewen MacDonald



Some additional beaches will have all year round and 24-hour beach bans, as well as those Blue Flag beaches which will continue to operate a ban from May to October.

For the full and updated list head to dogs on beaches



