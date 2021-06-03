Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
Cornwall beaches that have daytime dog bans in July and August

Carol Burns

Published: 9:08 AM June 3, 2021   
Porthcurno beach in Cornwall

Porthcurno beach - Credit: Ewen MacDonald

The argument over allowing dogs on Cornish beaches has been going on for some time now, but Cornwall Council have finally decided to act and adjust the regulations. But what do they mean for you and your four-legged friend?

Cornish beaches have previously been under strict restrictions for more than half the year, but Cornwall Council is trialing new reduced restrictions for three years. One of the reasons is that current bans are far too complicated. Although the focus is often on the many dog owners who live and visit Cornwall each year, for some - for example those with young children - knowing beaches that are dog-free is a bonus. 

The new restrictions will see a lot of beaches relax the current rules, where dogs were banned from Easter to October 31. Now many beaches will only ban dogs between 10am and 6pm during July and August,

The changes followed a consultation that attracted the largest ever response with more than 13,000 replies.  Many wanted to see simpler rules that were easier to understand.

The only beaches were the ban will be in place from May to October is those beaches with Blue Flag status.

The bans are in place 10am – 6pm only – so there is still plenty of time to take your four-legged friend on the beach for early morning or evening walks out of the heat of the day. 

Boats in Mousehole Harbour in Cornwall

Mousehole harbour beach - Credit: Ewen MacDonald


 
New beaches with dog bans from 1 July – 31 August. 
Cadgwith Cove, Cadgwith   
Castle Beach, Falmouth  
Cawsand Beach, Cawsand 
Chapel Porth Beach, St Agnes 
Church Cove, Gunwalloe 
St George’s Well, Padstow 
St Ives Harbour Beach, St Ives  
Summer’s Beach, St Mawes 
Swanpool Beach, Falmouth 
Tattam’s Beach, Portscatho 
Tunnel Beach, Falmouth 
Housel Bay, The Lizard 
Kennack Sands Beach 
Kynance Cove, The Lizard   
Maenporth Beach, Falmouth 
Mousehole Beach to Skilly Beach  
Wherry Town to Battery Rocks  
Longrock level crossing to Marazion 
Perranuthnoe 
Poldhu Beach, Mullion 
Polurrian Cove Beach, Mullion 
Polzeath Beach, Polzeath  
Porthcurno Beach, Porthcurno 
Porthgwarra Beach, St Levan    
Porthgwidden Beach, St Ives 
Porthleven West, Porthleven 
Porthpean Beach, St Austell 
Portmellon Cove, Mevagissey 
Portreath Beach including Harbour, Portreath  
Praa Sands Beach, Praa Sands 
Readymoney Cove, Fowey  

Maenporth beach in Falmouth

Maenporth beach in Falmouth - Credit: Ewen MacDonald


Some additional beaches will have all year round and 24-hour beach bans, as well as those Blue Flag beaches which will continue to operate a ban from May to October. 

For the full and updated list head to dogs on beaches
 
 

