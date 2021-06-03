Cornwall beaches that have daytime dog bans in July and August
The argument over allowing dogs on Cornish beaches has been going on for some time now, but Cornwall Council have finally decided to act and adjust the regulations. But what do they mean for you and your four-legged friend?
Cornish beaches have previously been under strict restrictions for more than half the year, but Cornwall Council is trialing new reduced restrictions for three years. One of the reasons is that current bans are far too complicated. Although the focus is often on the many dog owners who live and visit Cornwall each year, for some - for example those with young children - knowing beaches that are dog-free is a bonus.
The new restrictions will see a lot of beaches relax the current rules, where dogs were banned from Easter to October 31. Now many beaches will only ban dogs between 10am and 6pm during July and August,
The changes followed a consultation that attracted the largest ever response with more than 13,000 replies. Many wanted to see simpler rules that were easier to understand.
The only beaches were the ban will be in place from May to October is those beaches with Blue Flag status.
The bans are in place 10am – 6pm only – so there is still plenty of time to take your four-legged friend on the beach for early morning or evening walks out of the heat of the day.
New beaches with dog bans from 1 July – 31 August.
Cadgwith Cove, Cadgwith
Castle Beach, Falmouth
Cawsand Beach, Cawsand
Chapel Porth Beach, St Agnes
Church Cove, Gunwalloe
St George’s Well, Padstow
St Ives Harbour Beach, St Ives
Summer’s Beach, St Mawes
Swanpool Beach, Falmouth
Tattam’s Beach, Portscatho
Tunnel Beach, Falmouth
Housel Bay, The Lizard
Kennack Sands Beach
Kynance Cove, The Lizard
Maenporth Beach, Falmouth
Mousehole Beach to Skilly Beach
Wherry Town to Battery Rocks
Longrock level crossing to Marazion
Perranuthnoe
Poldhu Beach, Mullion
Polurrian Cove Beach, Mullion
Polzeath Beach, Polzeath
Porthcurno Beach, Porthcurno
Porthgwarra Beach, St Levan
Porthgwidden Beach, St Ives
Porthleven West, Porthleven
Porthpean Beach, St Austell
Portmellon Cove, Mevagissey
Portreath Beach including Harbour, Portreath
Praa Sands Beach, Praa Sands
Readymoney Cove, Fowey
Some additional beaches will have all year round and 24-hour beach bans, as well as those Blue Flag beaches which will continue to operate a ban from May to October.
For the full and updated list head to dogs on beaches
