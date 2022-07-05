Check out these luxury South Hams lodges

Turtley Corn Mill have revealed their two newest lakeside lodges that are perfect for a summer getaway.

The Turtley Corn Mill, one of the South Ham’s most popular and enduring eating destinations, has opened two stunning lodges to accommodate guests during their Devon stay.

The Lakeside Lodges are situated on the edge of the lake in the grounds of the venue offering privacy and luxury for a romantic break or a few nights away in idyllic surroundings.

Picturesque and serene, these beautifully styled lodges are the perfect place to relax and unwind admiring beautiful views and abundant nature.

The chic dining area - Credit: Turtley Corn Mill

Each has their own balcony overlooking the lake where you can watch the waterside wildlife, while inside they are decked out with the very best: a super king bed with crisp Egyptian cotton bedding, a luxury bathroom with antique roll top bath and separate walk-in shower, a banquet-style dining area centred around the most beautiful solid wood table, sumptuous faux fur throws, luxury toiletries, a mini-bar with inclusive soft drinks, and many other thoughtful touches that make a stay in The Lakeside Lodges a memorable and magical experience.

The idyllic South Hams is one of the UK’s ‘bucket list’ destinations with its wonderful outdoor environment of rivers, moorland, coasts and the sea offering visitors a range of activities including walking, canoeing and sailing.

It is also recognised as a foodies paradise with many niche and high end producers serving a plethora of fantastic restaurants, farmers markets and celebrated food festivals. Eat at The Turtley Corn Mill and enjoy its renowned food, or venture further afield and explore the South Hams. If you’d rather relax and unwind in the comfort of your lodge a continental breakfast can be delivered to your door.

The bright living room - Credit: Turtley Corn Mill

Whatever your reason for choosing to stay at The Lakeside Lodges, you’ll soon be immersed in blissful surroundings, indulging in luxury for a restful and refreshing experience.

The Lakeside Lodges are available Monday to Sunday, including bank holidays and cost £295 per lodge per night (a minimum stay of two nights applies at weekends). For further information and to book, please visit turtleycornmill.com

