5 stunning summer walks in Kent

With days at their longest, Summer is perhaps the best season to explore Kent on foot and to make it a little easier for you here are 5 stunning summer walks to explore.

Otford Circular

Enjoy views for miles on this walk through forest and field in and around the village of Otford near Sevenoaks. This walk also incorporates part of the beautiful Kent Downs which is a glorious backdrop for a summer walk. Afterwards refuel yourself at Pondview on Otford a charming little cafe.

Walk details: www.alltrails.com/trail/kent/otford-circular





The Royal Military Canal

The Royal Military Canal, Hythe (photo: Andy McGowan, Getty Images) - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Royal Military Canal in Hythe makes for an ideal riverside walk for a balmy summer's evening as the sun slowly descends casting a very romantic light on the waterway.

More riverside walks : www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/waterside-walks-in-kent





Whitstable Shore Circular

Whitstable is one of Kent's finest seaside towns, so a coastal walk on a fine summers day shoould absolutley be at the top of everyones list when visiting. The second spot on the list can only be to reward yourself post-walk with some of the finest seafood around. Read our town guide to Whitstable for more must dos while visiting.

Walk details: www.alltrails.com/trail/kent/whitstable-shore-circular





Dungeness RSPB Discovery Trail

A coot takes exception to a Little Egret landing nearby and goes into attack mode at Dungeness RSPB - Credit: Paul / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Dungeness is such a unique place not only in Kent but in England as a whole. One thing that is incredibly striking about the area is how much biodiversity there is, including rare plants and around 1500 species of vertebrates, some of which can not be found anywhere else! This is therefore very much a nature lovers walk.

Walk details: www.explorekent.org/dungeness-rspb-discovery-trail





Cranbrook North Circular

Enjoy a sundrenched leisurely stroll around the edges of Cranbrook a town so wonderfully nestled in the High Weald of Kent. Afterwards, head to Arthur’s Coffee House in town for an alfresco refreshment of delicious coffee and cake.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/things-to-do/walks/circular-walk-cranbrook-kent





Read more of the best Kent content here:

Great Kent wine experiences and vineyards to visit this summer

21 unmissable outdoor theatre productions in Kent this summer

5 reasons why you must visit Castle Farm's Lavender fields this Summer