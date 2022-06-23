5 stunning summer walks in Kent
- Credit: Attila.L / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)
With days at their longest, Summer is perhaps the best season to explore Kent on foot and to make it a little easier for you here are 5 stunning summer walks to explore.
Otford Circular
Enjoy views for miles on this walk through forest and field in and around the village of Otford near Sevenoaks. This walk also incorporates part of the beautiful Kent Downs which is a glorious backdrop for a summer walk. Afterwards refuel yourself at Pondview on Otford a charming little cafe.
Walk details: www.alltrails.com/trail/kent/otford-circular
The Royal Military Canal
The Royal Military Canal in Hythe makes for an ideal riverside walk for a balmy summer's evening as the sun slowly descends casting a very romantic light on the waterway.
More riverside walks : www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/waterside-walks-in-kent
Whitstable Shore Circular
Whitstable is one of Kent's finest seaside towns, so a coastal walk on a fine summers day shoould absolutley be at the top of everyones list when visiting. The second spot on the list can only be to reward yourself post-walk with some of the finest seafood around. Read our town guide to Whitstable for more must dos while visiting.
Walk details: www.alltrails.com/trail/kent/whitstable-shore-circular
Dungeness RSPB Discovery Trail
Dungeness is such a unique place not only in Kent but in England as a whole. One thing that is incredibly striking about the area is how much biodiversity there is, including rare plants and around 1500 species of vertebrates, some of which can not be found anywhere else! This is therefore very much a nature lovers walk.
Walk details: www.explorekent.org/dungeness-rspb-discovery-trail
Most Read
- 1 Win a year of farm shop food from Hinchliffe's worth £500
- 2 Mother and daughter team Mavis and Michelle Ackerley hunting Dirty Rotten Scammers
- 3 Review: Edgar House, Chester
- 4 Win an original watercolour painting of Hadleigh Castle
- 5 12 fab things to do in Paignton
- 6 Win a £500 VIP Ladies Day at Thirsk Races
- 7 A true Kingsholm legend
- 8 Win a relaxing four-day retreat in Devon, plus other goodies
- 9 The Best Beer Gardens in Hertfordshire
- 10 How well do you know the the Countryside Code?
Cranbrook North Circular
Enjoy a sundrenched leisurely stroll around the edges of Cranbrook a town so wonderfully nestled in the High Weald of Kent. Afterwards, head to Arthur’s Coffee House in town for an alfresco refreshment of delicious coffee and cake.
Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/things-to-do/walks/circular-walk-cranbrook-kent
Read more of the best Kent content here:
Great Kent wine experiences and vineyards to visit this summer
21 unmissable outdoor theatre productions in Kent this summer
5 reasons why you must visit Castle Farm's Lavender fields this Summer