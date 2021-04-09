Beautiful Suffolk gardens open for the National Garden Scheme

Published: 10:27 PM April 9, 2021

Each year, gardens across the country open up their gates for the National Garden Scheme for snow drops, spring flowers, autumn colour or winter foliage, we've gathered some stunning Suffolk gardens opening this spring



Please note that most NGS gardens require pre-booking, which can be done on the gardens' individual pages linked in their entries below.



The Place for Plants, East Bergholt Place Garden (open Sun Apr 18 & Sun May 9)



East Bergholt CO7 6UP



An enchanting woodland garden awaits at East Bergholt Place Garden, which in springtime will be a beautiful spot to see the shrubbery and trees beginning to show their full greenery.



Spanning 20 acres, this woodland garden is home to lots of unusual flora that is less common in the area.



Admisson is £7 for adults and free for children. Home made teas will be available. Booking required online.





Blakenham Woodland Garden (open Sun Apr 25)



Little Blakenham Ipswich IP8 4LZ



This beautiful woodland garden will be open for bluebells and magnolias in aid of the National Garden Scheme on Sunday April 25, but will be open until June 28 for visits. Check the garden's official website for more information and history.



Visits cost £5 for adults and £2.50 for children. Book your NGS visit on the website here.





The Old Rectory (open Sun Apr 25)



Ingham, Bury St Edmunds IP31 1NQ



The gardens at this Victorian rectory are newly opening for the NGS. With insect-friendly areas and a lavender walk, there's lots to discover at this pretty garden.



Pre-booking isn't essential at this garden, but can be done online if desired. Visits for adults are £4 and free for children. There is wheelchair access through 1m wide gate.



Moat House (open Sun May 2)



Little Saxham, Bury St Edmunds IP29 5LE



Named so because the area is partially moated, Moat House and its gardens boasts rose arbours, a sunken garden and herbaceous borders. There is also a botanic greenhouse to discover.



Enjoy a trip to Moat House for a peaceful afternoon just two miles outside of Bury St Edmunds. Adults £5, children free. Book your visit here.



Hawstead Place (open Sun May 2)



Bull Lane, Pinford End, Bury St Edmunds IP29 4AB



This ancient garden has been around since the 15th century and has been nurtured for hundreds of years.



During May and late springtime, colourful spring flowers will be blooming across the garden. Take a walk through the flora at Hawstead Place. Adults £5, children free. There will be homemade teas available.



Book your visit on the website.



The Red House (open May 3 & 31)



Golf Lane, Aldeburgh IP15 5PZ



The beautiful red brick former home of famous British composer Benjamin Britten will be open for the National Garden Scheme twice in May for the bank holidays.



The pretty gardens span five acres and feature herbaceous borders, a kitchen garden and a new summer tropical border. Adult tickets £5, children free.





Fullers Mill Garden (open Sun May 9)



West Stow IP28 6HD



Discover some rare plants and pretty woodland at Fullers Mill Garden, a tranquil place for a contemplative stroll in West Stow.



Nestled on the banks of the River Lark, this seven-acre garden features pretty pond flora and other interesting shrubbery. Book your visit on the website. Adults £6, children free.





Lavenham Hall (open Sun May 30)



Hall Road, Lavenham, Sudbury CO10 9QX



The five-acre gardens surrounding the original ecclesiastical buildings of Lavenham Hall will be open for visitors for the National Garden Scheme on the late May bank holiday.



This garden has amazing views and the village of Lavenham is a joy to explore. Spot the Guildhall which was the setting of a Harry Potter film.



Book your visit to the garden online.

