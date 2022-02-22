6 of the best places to see Daffodils in Sussex in 2022

With spring firmly on the horizon, it's time for the cheery daffodil to bring a little sunshine back into Sussex and guide us along to longer and sunnier days ahead.

Limekiln Farm

The garden at Limekiln Farm has been established since the 1930s and structurally not much has changed since then. Many daffodils will brighten the garden with their trumpets of sunshine come March. While visiting drop by the Oast house for a cup of home-brewed tea and other refreshments that are in aid of Macmillan Cancer Care.

Where: Chalvington Road, Chalvington, Hailsham, East Sussex BN27 3TA

When: Saturday 26th to Sunday 27th March between 2 pm and 5 pm

More information: www.ngs.org.uk/limekiln-farm





The Old Vicarage

This beautiful 3½ acres garden has a stunning view looking towards the North Downs and has many intriguing features to explore. From a gorgeous Japanese garden to a working kitchen garden, The Old Vicarage is spellbinding, couple that with its copious amounts of spring bulbs that have already started flowering, this is one of the best gardens to visit time and time again as each spring flower rears its head.

Where: The Street, Washington, West Sussex RH20 4AS

When: Various dates throughout March and April

More information: www.ngs.org.uk/the-old-vicarage





Nymans

Daffodils springing to life at Nymans - Credit: Mark Wordy / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The juxtaposition of old ruins and fresh flowers at Nymans creates a stunning spring landscape, and it is especially when the Daffodils rear their heads and bloom alongside colourful tulips that the garden really comes into its own.

Where: Handcross, near Haywards Heath, West Sussex, RH17 6EB

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nymans





Butlers Farmhouse

This pretty garden that surrounds a 16th-century farmhouse is rather charming during the spring season when delicate daffodils, hellebores and primroses flower. There's also quite a lot of other delights to explore in this 1-acre garden including a small pond, a poison garden and a secret jungle garden.

Where: Butlers Lane, Herstmonceux, East Sussex BN27 1QH

When: Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd April between 2 pm and 5 pm

More information: www.ngs.org.uk/butlers-farmhouse





West Dean Woods

Perhaps the best place in the whole of Sussex to see true wild daffodils is at West Dean Woods, a sensational nature reserve managed by the Sussex Wildlife Trust. Please note that the site does have restricted access but there is a bridleway alongside the woodlands that give you a fantastic view of the hundreds of golden trumpets during their flowering season.

Where: West Dean, Chichester, West Sussex PO18 0RU

More information: www.sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/west-dean-woods





Sheffield Park

Arguably at its peak during Autumn when the leaves all change to varying shades of burning reds, Sheffield Park is also quite a remarkable sight in Spring when glorious clumps of daffodils shoot up all over the place and bring a much needed sunny disposition with them.

Where: Sheffield Park, Uckfield, East Sussex, TN22 3QX

More information: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/sheffield-park-and-garden





