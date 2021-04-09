12 beautiful photographs of Thor's Cave in the Peak District

Gallery

Published: 8:31 AM April 9, 2021

Sited 360ft above the floor of the Manifold Valley, Thor's Cave is one of the most spectacular features in the Peak District.

The entrance to the cave is c.32ft (10m) high and 24ft (7.5m) wide, an easy scramble, polished by countless visitors'' boots over the years, leads to a large cathedral-like cavern.

Known as a karst cave, the grotto has been formed by the slow action of water dissolving the limestone over countless millennia.

Archaeological excavations, including two major digs in 1864-65 and 1927-35, have uncovered evidence of human habitation stretching back at least 10,000 years. Up to seven burial sites and stone tools, pottery, beads and bronze items have been discovered.

As with most limestone crags, Thor's Cave is home to over 20 climbing routes; 'Twilight of the Tired God' and 'Escape to Valhalla' are some of the most colourful names on this Norse-influenced landmark.

These images were posted by the members of the Derbyshire and Peak District Walks Facebook group

Thor's Cave - Credit: Paul Hicklin

Thor's Cave - Credit: Phil Shepherd

Thor's Cave - Credit: Richard Betto Bettison

Thor's Cave - Credit: Vic Urbanski

Thor's Cave - Credit: Darren Singleton

Thor's Cave - Credit: Derek Mccrimmon

Thor's Cave - Credit: Guy Brennan

Thor's Cave - Credit: Hannah Sipson

Thor's Cave - Credit: Matthew Lawson

Thor's Cave - Credit: Laura Stokes

Thor's Cave - Credit: Lisa Tovell

Thor's Cave - Credit: Luke Lowe/Flying Lowe Photography



