Wastwater named as one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the UK

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 3:42 PM May 27, 2021   
Wastwater

Wastwater - Credit: Carolyn Bell

Wastwater has been named as one of the the seven natural wonders of the UK by the Royal Geographical Society.

The experts looked for beauty, uniqueness, and geological significance in making their selection, with the Lake District landmark making the list alongside: Dovedale in the Peak District, Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, The Needles near the Isle of Wight, the Jurassic Coast in Dorset, Loch Coruisk and The Black Cuillin Mountains in the Isle of Skye and the Pistyll Rhaeadr waterfall near Powys.

Wastwater lies in the valley of Wasdale, which is a place of extremes, Wastwater is the deepest lake in England, while Scafell Pike at the head of the valley is  is England's highest mountain.

The lake is a great place to capture from a variety of viewpoints and the juxtaposition of the peak in the background of your shot allows you to get that picture postcard shot of the Lakes.

Visiting at different times of the day can also greatly vary your results, the extremes from sunrise to sunset, will mean that you’ll probably visit Wasdale more than once to capture that perfect shot.

Send your Wastwater images to us at photocomp@lancashirelife.co.uk

Wastwater

Wastwater - Credit: Ron Sutton

Wastwater

Wastwater - Credit: John Wood

Wastwater

Wastwater - Credit: Beth Kenney

Wastwater

Wastwater - Credit: Carolyn Bell

Wastwater

Wastwater - Credit: Keith Meredith

Wastwater view

Wastwater view - Credit: Amanda Grisdale

Waswater Screes

Waswater Screes - Credit: Terence Irwin

Wastwater

Wastwater - Credit: John Wood

Dusk at Wastwater

Dusk at Wastwater - Credit: Marie Savage

Forbidding Wastwater

Forbidding Wastwater - Credit: Terence Irwin

The Screes at Wastwater

The Screes at Wastwater - Credit: Marie Savage

Wasdale Head

Wasdale Head - Credit: Andrew Clayborough


