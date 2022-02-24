Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
9 special Mother's Day Afternoon Teas in Dorset

Martha Griffiths

Published: 12:15 PM February 24, 2022
Savoury and sweet treats are piled high on tiered stands for afternoon tea alongside a flowery teapot

Mother's Day is the perfect time for afternoon tea - Credit: Sincerely Media, Unsplash

Celebrate your parent in style this Mother's Day with a delicious afternoon tea at one of these venues

Mother's Day is just around the corner, taking place in 2022 on March 27th. This is a great opportunity to take a day to appreciate the woman who raised you and show them that you care. One way to do so, is to take them out for afternoon tea, where the sandwiches and cakes will be piled high. 

We recommend booking ahead of time to avoid disappointment, and wearing your stretchy 'mom jeans' so you can make the most of the delicious offerings at these nine restaurants, cafes, and other locations.

Clavell's Restaurant

Kicking us off is a fantastic high tea that offers an assortment of finger sandwiches, scones, desserts, and tea. They will provide a gift for every Mum as part of the experience. You could also join them for a special Mother's Day lunch or dinner with a delicious three course menu

£17.50pp, book at clavellsrestaurant.co.uk

Compton Acres

Held in the Italian Villa, the team at Compton Acres have put together a scrumptious feast for your visit including a delicious selection of teas. Each mum will receive a potted spring plant on their visit and we recommend exploring the gardens after.

£25pp, learn more at facebook.com/ComptonAcres

Key West Bar and Grill

A beautiful sea view will accompany your visit to this gorgeous restaurant on Bournemouth sea front. Each mother can also take up the offer of a free martini so they can relax in fashion. 

Learn more and book at keywestbournemouth.co.uk

The Connaught

Also located in Bournemouth, The Connaught is a first-class place for afternoon tea the whole year round. You can choose from a range of options including a champagne or gin afternoon tea to suit the special lady in your life.

£17.50 - £24.50pp, book at theconnaught.co.uk

Kingston Lacy

Wander the grounds to your hearts content, then head over to the Laundry to make a little gift to commemorate the day. Top it all off with a cream tea in the café for a perfect day.

Learn more at nationaltrust.org/events

The Mecure

Our next delightful spot includes all the classics of afternoon tea with a glass of sparkling wine, finger sandwiches, scones, and sweet pastries. Children can also enjoy for a reduced price.

£32.50pp, book now at mecurebournemouth.co.uk

The Norfolk

A four AA star hotel with a fantastic restaurant, The Norfolk is offering both afternoon tea and a three-course Sunday roast. Each mum will receive a free flower gift when they arrive.

£14.50pp, learn more and book at thenorfolkhotel.co.uk

Shire Hall 

Available on both the Saturday and Sunday of the Mother's Day weekend, Shire Hall's afternoon tea includes a selection of finger sandwiches, scone with cream and jam, a range of cakes and chocolate mousse, as well as a cheeky glass of fizz and a cup of tea.

£12.50pp, book at shirehalldorset.org

Slug and Lettuce Bournemouth

Enjoy three different options from Slug and Lettuce for your Afternoon Tea including one that comes with two cocktails of your choice. They also have a bottomless brunch on offer for the "Sassy Mums" if you fancy an alternative.

£15 - £21pp, book at slugandlettuce.co.uk/bournemouth

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
