13 of the best places to get coffee in Hampshire

Published: 4:20 PM June 4, 2021

There are so many cool and interesting coffee shops in Hampshire; here's 13 of the best. - Credit: Rod Long / Unsplash

For many, coffee is an institution, and the consumption of this energising elixir is a daily ritual that cannot be missed. With this in mind, here are the best coffee shops, cafes and mobile coffee pods in Hampshire to get your daily dose of caffeine.

Flat Whites' Coffee

Market St, Winchester SO23 9EP

This mobile coffee pod is the perfect antidote to big high street chain coffee shops, and its prime location means you don't have to hunt around for a great cup of coffee from an independent business. Family run and utterly charming, this pistachio coloured hotspot is also positioned right by Winchester Cathedral, so you can stock up on caffeine (and a cake or two) and enjoy the sunshine on the grounds of the iconic landmark.

The Flat Whites' Coffee pod also offers some of the tastiest looking cakes, such as their Bueno and Caramac with white chocolate icing or a toffee crisp brookie (a brownie and cookie in one for double deliciousness!). Also, make sure to follow their Instagram account to get the daily update on what snacks are available to take away.

https://www.facebook.com/Flatwhitescoffee/

Winchester Coffee Roasters

The Foundry Yard, 4A London Rd, Kings Worthy, Winchester SO23 7QN

This Coffee shop has a playful and quirky industrial style interior and serious coffee credentials. Not only do they roast their own coffee and sell it wholesale, but Winchester Coffee Roasters also have a Coffee School where you can learn to be a master barista and discover the best way to roast your beans for maximum flavour.

There's always a plethora of delicious cakes and sweet treats available too, so much so that you might find it rather hard to choose between them.

https://www.facebook.com/WinchesterCoffeeRoasters/

Josie's

Winchester, Bishops Waltham, Petersfield and Romsey

This family-run coffee shop chain has a comfortable and trendy interior and super friendly service, so pop into any of the four locations around Hampshire, and you will be guaranteed a tasty cup of coffee, a great atmosphere and smiling faces.

Taking inspiration from various cuisines, the menu at Josie's will take your taste buds on a journey to Mexico, Korea, the Middle East and France alongside your typical but tasty coffee shop fare.

https://www.josieswinecoffee.com/

The Yard Cafe

Chilton Manor Farm, Alresford SO24 9TX

Created by the team behind Moon Roast Coffee, this coffee shop is housed in a refurbished barn and has a pared-back minimalist aesthetic. It's the perfect space to catch up with friends, for co-working on Mondays and Tuesdays, and there are always cultural events taking place too.

Nutritionist Annabelle Dawson currently curates the weekly changing menu at The Yard so expect artisanal and exciting treats to sample alongside your cup of java. Make sure to book your visit in advance.

https://www.theyardhampshire.co.uk/

Willows Coffee House

37 Church St, Basingstoke RG21 7QQ

This cosy and dog-friendly Coffee house opened in August 2020, and despite being less than a year old, Willows is fast becoming a favourite hotspot in Basingstoke. Customers can't stop commending the staff on their friendly service, the first-rate coffee and the tasty snacks. Sounds like a winning combination.

The menu has something for everyone, including your four-legged friend who can sample a Puppacino while you catch up with a friend over coffee and cake.

https://www.willowscoffeehouse.com/

Jolly Olly's Coffee Shop

32 Oakley Ln, Oakley, Basingstoke RG23 7JY

Jolly Olly's is run by former teacher Jo and her passion for her community really shines through in the coffee shop, which also doubles up as a meeting place for all kinds of activities such as Knitting groups, Quizzes, Jigsaw puzzle race nights and a monthly Friendship Club where you can find some company and a free cup of warming tea.

If you're looking for a light bite to eat, sample one of the paninis, toasties or bagels or perhaps a slice of homemade cake is just what the doctor ordered.

http://www.jollyollys.co.uk/

Kudos Coffee

3 Church St, Whitchurch RG28 7AD or High St, Stockbridge SO20 6HF

Kudos Coffee can be found at two locations in Hampshire, one in Whitchurch and another in Stockbridge. The trendy Scandinavian-chic interior design makes for a great place to hang out with friends or work remotely.

Whether you're in the mood for something sweet like homemade cakes or savoury such as the vegan Margherita Toastie or a bacon bagel, it's safe to say that Kudos Coffee's menu is rather tantalising.

https://kudoscoffee.com/

Paws for Thought Cat Cafe

4 Church St, Romsey SO51 8BU

Something of a phenomenon in Japan, Cat Cafes allow patrons to sip on a hot cup of coffee and enjoy the company of a cuddly cat while doing so. But Paws for Thought is more than just a cat cafe; it's also a sanctuary as the cats you snuggle with have all been rescued, and owner Emma also helps fundraise for animal charities. So if you're a cat lover and are after a different way to get your caffeine fix, this might just be a match made in heaven.

So you came for the cats, but you'll most definitely stay for the menu; there are cheesy toasties, moreish paninis, cookies, cakes and teacakes. Paws for Thought also provide a scrumptious Afternoon Tea for £25 per person. Make sure to book your visit in advance.

https://www.pawsforthoughtcatcafe.com

Merritts Coffee Lounge

175 Lyndhurst Rd, Ashurst, Southampton SO40 7AR

Eclectic, cosy and bohemian is perhaps the best way to describe the vibe of Merritts Coffee Lounge. It's the perfect location to relax and re-energise after having a ramble in the New Forest.

Organic Peruvian coffee is served alongside delicious homemade snacks that use locally and ethically sourced ingredients.

Docks Coffee

44 Oxford St, Southampton SO14 3DP

Inspired by European cafe culture and their travels abroad, founders Dishi and Daniel Umfleet opened Docks Coffee in 2017. Their shop has since gone on to win numerous awards, including Hampshire Life's Tea & Coffee Shop of the Year Award in 2018.

At the centre of everything at Docks is the delicious coffee, and to accompany your drink, you can grab a croissant, a couple of speciality brownies or sample something off of the breakfast menu to rival all breakfast menus.

https://www.dockscoffee.com/

Hunter Gatherer Coffee

249 Albert Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO4 0JR

The team at Hunter Gatherer Coffee are passionate about serving the best coffee, and to do so, they only use the best equipment and excellent quality beans. The vibrant interior is sure to put a smile on anyone face, even those of us who feel rather zombie-like before their first cup of joe.

By all accounts, the all plant-based menu is heavenly, so much so that even staunch meat eaters will forget that everything on the plate is vegetarian.

https://www.huntergatherer.coffee/

Hideout Coffee Company

Lord Montgomery Way, Unit 8 Charter House, Portsmouth PO1 2SB

Tounge-in-cheek marketing and fabulous coffee have well and truly put Hideout Coffee Company in the spotlight. Inside the interior design is an uncanny mix of tattoo shop chic and Scandi vibes on the first floor, and on the second floor, Stanley Kubrick meets Wes Anderson, but it works and is a sure-fire hit on Instagram.

While Donuts and Coffee are a universally accepted match made in heaven, Hideout gets rather inventive with the formula. Ever had a fried chicken and Tobasco doughnut? The menu is always changing, so keep your eyes peeled for more weird and wonderful flavours!

https://www.hideoutcoffeecompany.com/

Baffled Coffee

77 Fawcett Rd, Southsea, Portsmouth, Southsea PO4 0DB

'Simple things, done well' is the motto behind Baffled Coffee, and it's easy to attest that the team behind this coffee shop are completely dedicated to their ethos. Stylish and simple decor and friendly service make this hotspot one of the best places to grab a cup of coffee.

Baffled Coffee is currently working with a limited menu to ensure covid restrictions can be met in the kitchen. But that is of no consequence because the array of sandwiches and cakes on offer sound utterly divine, and their full repertoire of delicious dishes will no doubt be back soon.

http://www.baffledcoffee.com/

