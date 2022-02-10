14 of the most romantic restaurants in Dorset

We reveal the best places to take your partner for a candle-lit and atmospheric meal.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, it's time to book those reservations and enjoy a romantic dinner with someone you care about. Perhaps you'll be just getting to know each other, or you already know everything there is to know and just want some time to reminisce. Whatever your reason for wanting to spend time with another person, dinner at a popular restaurant is a great place to do so.

Let the drinks flow, taste delicious food, and treat each other at one of these excellent restaurants in Dorset that will not disappoint.

Al Molo

The Esplanade, Weymouth

Offering dinner Wednesday to Monday every week, our first restaurant has views that are hard to beat. Overlooking the waters of Weymouth Bay, sip on a cocktail or glass of one of their many delicious wines whilst you wait for your meal. Their menu is full of gems with Italian flair, all sourced from local producers.

Bingley's Bistro

High Street, Poole

Our next restaurant prides itself on its intimate atmosphere and quality homemade food. They're a perfect stop before heading out to the theatre or cinema in Poole with a menu that also caters to vegetarians and vegans.

The Clockspire

Gainsborough, Milborne Port

This stunning restaurant has the perfect atmosphere to wow your partner. With vaulted ceilings and metal chandeliers, it's like being transported back in time but with exquisite food full of modern flair. They are included in the UK Michelin Guide who note that their "service is personalised and it feels as though they really care".

Etna Pizzeria

Charminster Road, Bournemouth

As the number one restaurant in Bournemouth on TripAdviser, you know you're in for a treat at Etna. Whilst it doesn't have the fine dining menu of many of the restaurants on this list, that shouldn't put you off. The family run business offers authentic Italian dishes and promises "great food, not fast food".

Italian Diva

High Street, Poole

With talented chef patron Marcello Calipa at the helm, Italian Diva serves classic Italian dishes using fresh ingredients sourced locally and from around Italy. Just a few steps from Poole Quay, you can take a romantic walk after your meal and enjoy the atmosphere of the historic Old Town area.

La Fleur de Lys

Bleke Street, Shaftesbury

A delightful family-run hotel in the gorgeous town of Shaftesbury, La Fleur offers "an oasis of peace and comfort together with some of the finest cuisine around". Why not stay overnight after your meal to really make your romantic getaway special. They offer a number of packages that include a meal and board throughout the year.

Limestone

Limestone Hotel, West Lulworth

Described by some as a hidden gem, this is another spot where you can eat and drink without the prospect of having to drive home that night. The offer delicious meals from local produce with a seasonally changing menu, as well as unique and beautiful rooms with names like The Hideaway and The Writer's Room.

The Oyster and Fish House

Cobb Road, Lyme Regis

Fish and seafood are at the forefront of our next restaurant's menu which is unsurprising given its location. Perched on the hillside, it offers stunning views of The Cobb and Jurassic Coast which are the perfect backdrop for a romantic meal.

Renoufs

West Borough, Wimborne Minster

Our next spot is a cheese and wine bar which offers a number of sharing platters and drinks for a very intimate date night. Indulge in delicious tastes with a friendly and knowledgeable staff.

Rick Stein - Sandbanks

Banks Road, Sandbanks

Enjoy panoramic views alongside classically prepared fish and seafood in a sophisticated environment. With unrivalled views of the harbour and Brownsea Island beyond, this is a unique restaurant with guaranteed top-quality dishes for everyone to enjoy.

The Seaside Boarding House

Cliff Road, Burton Bradstock

A celebrated and distinct hotel, restaurant, and bar nestled on the Jurassic Coast, The Seaside Boarding House offers an atmospheric and relaxed dining experience, perfect for all manner of couples. With "fresh seafood from the sea at our toes" and other local produce, they have shaped a gorgeous menu of treats for your enjoyment.

The Station Kitchen

Station Road, West Bay

As featured in The Times and The Telegraph, our next romantic restaurant is truly unique. Located at the old West Bay Station, dine in a vintage and beautifully decorated train car that looks like something out of a dream. The food is delicious and highly recommended by some of the best in the business.

THE PIG-on-the-beach

Studland

With their own kitchen garden to hand, you know the ingredients for your meal at THE PIG have next to no miles under their belt before reaching your table. The food is influenced by the local landscape and changes with the seasons, meaning there is always something new to try on your visit.

Yalbury Cottage

Lower Bockhampton

With a friendly atmosphere and wonderful views, Yalbury Cottage is the perfect place to relax and spend quality time together. Situated just down the road from Thomas Hardy's birthplace, the area has a charm that this last location captures beautifully. Their award winning restaurant offers the finest of locally sourced produce from the surrounding area, in a relaxed and informal atmosphere.

