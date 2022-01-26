9 romantic restaurants to dine at in Suffolk

Whether it's Valentine's Day, date night or a milestone anniversary, these restaurants in Suffolk are guaranteed to be the perfect location for a romantic meal for 2.

Tuddenham Mill

Tuddenham Mill is a lovingly restored 18th-century watermill surrounded by 12-acres of stunning grounds, including the millpond where swans gracefully paddle about and meandering paths for you to explore.

This little slice of paradise also offers up some of the most delicious food to be found. The team led by Chef Patron Lee Bye utilise fresh local and in-season produce to craft an irresistible gastronomic experience that will appeal to the most seasoned epicureans.

Location: Tuddenham Mill, High Street, Tuddenham, Nr Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 6SQ

www.tuddenhammill.co.uk





The Galley

This Woodbridge based restaurant really stands out, not only because of its vivid red and blue exterior but because the menu boasts a whole array of delectable bites to eat.

From Turkish dishes like Karniyarik and Baklava to sensational seafood and inspiring veggie options, The Galley has everything you could want from a dining experience worthy of a first date or a decades-long romance.

Location: The Galley, 21 Market Hill, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 4LX

www.galley.uk.com





Mariners

Step aboard the late 19th-century Dutch gunboat in Neptune Quay in Ipswich that houses Mariners for a romantic culinary adventure. Inspired by a mixture of head chef and owner Julien Jourdain's French heritage and extensive travels around Southeast Asia, the menu is a compelling fusion of both cuisines.

Location: 17 Neptune Quay, Cardigan St, Ipswich IP4 1AX

www.marinersipswich.co.uk





Ravenwood Hall

Indulge in a romantic meal at Ravenwood Hall, a cosy and intimate hotel complete with historic details like 15th-century paintings and inglenook fireplaces. With seasonal menus boasting options for all kinds of different palates and food preferences, date night is sorted.

Location: Ravenwood Hall Hotel, Rougham, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk IP30 9JA

www.ravenwoodhall.co.uk





Sole Bay Fish Company

For something a little more relaxed and informal, you can't go wrong with Southwold's Sole Bay Fish Company. The interior has a rustic charm, and the freshly caught seafood is sure to delight. There's also the option to go for a romantic stroll along the beach afterwards.

Location: 22E Blackshore, Southwold, Suffolk IP18 6ND

www.solebayfishco.co.uk





The Great House

Nestled in the charming village of Lavenham is a fantastic restaurant, where the food is elevated to art, and the expertly crafted dishes almost look too good to eat.

Chef Patron Swann and his team are dedicated to creating an exciting culinary experience, and the front of house team more than amply complement that with friendly service and a great atmosphere.

Location: Market Place, Lavenham, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9QZ

www.greathouse.co.uk





The Unruly Pig

This multi-award-winning pub in Bromeswell has an impeccable atmosphere, it's both trendy and relaxed, and the menu feels like fine dining minus the pretension. The In-season ingredients and imaginative menu that combines British cuisine with a dash of Italian sensibility is sure to win you over.

Location: Orford Rd, Bromeswell, Woodbridge IP12 2PU

www.theunrulypig.co.uk





Takayama

Specialising in Japanese and Korean cuisine and offering up a selection of some of the most tempting dishes, Takayama is undeniably one of the coolest restaurants in Ipswich.

Location: 26-28 Fore St, Ipswich, Suffolk IP4 1JU

www.takayamarestaurant.com





Maison Bleue

They say that French is the language of love, so what better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than with an enthralling 3-course meal at Maison Bleue. With Brittany born chef-patron Pascal Canevet at the helm, you're guaranteed an authentic French dining experience.

Location: Maison Bleue 30-31 Churchgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1RG

www.maisonbleue.co.uk





