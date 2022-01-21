Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
5 romantic walks in Suffolk for Valentine's Day

Cate Crafter

Published: 12:46 PM January 21, 2022
Willy Lott's cottage in Flatford, Suffolk

Willy Lott's cottage in Flatford, Suffolk - Credit: Callum Redgrave-close / iStock / Getty Images Plus

Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to dust off the cobwebs of the softening winter and get outside for a romantic walk somewhere beautiful with the budding signs of spring, or that is steeped with an aura of love.

Here are 5 gorgeous and utterly romantic locations to take a stroll this Valentine's Day:

The Angles Way - Bungay to Beccles

A meandering walk that will take you across stretches of land that would have been traversed perhaps by Romans and most definitely the first Angle settlers. Along the way, you'll seldom lose track of the weaving path of the Waveney and encounter old ruined castles and wonderful wildlife.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/the-angles-way-bungay-to-beccles

Brett Valley

Chelsworth street

Chelsworth is known for its lovely old houses, many of them thatched, and its gardens. - Credit: Jayne Lindill

Everyone loves a pretty chocolate box village, but this Brett Valley walk takes you through three: Bildeston, Monks Eleigh and Chelsworth. And with three villages come three opportunities to stop off for a bite to eat at a cosy pub.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/brett-valley-walk

Dedham and Flatford

You can't get a more romantic place to walk around than these magnificent Suffolk landscapes that have been immortalised on canvas by John Constable. 

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/suffolk-walk-at-dedham-and-flatford

Rendlesham Forest

Rendlesham Forest UFO trail in Suffolk

The mysterious UFO trail through Rendlesham Forest - Credit: Amanda Slater / Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Lovers of anything Science Fiction will revel in the opportunity to take a walk along the UFO trail in Rendlesham Forest, which has been dubbed the site of 'Britain's Roswell' when reports of unusual occurrences took place in the last days of December in 1980. And just like how watching a horror movie on a date is the perfect excuse to get a little closer, this spooky little trail is actually rather romantic...

And even if you or your loved one aren't sci-fi nerds or remotely interested in alleged alien encounters, Rendlesham Forest is an absolutely gorgeous woodland to explore as it's situated in a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Dogs are welcome in the woodlands too.

Where: Rendlesham Forest, Tangham, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 3NF

More woodland walks: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/woodland-walks-in-suffolk

Alton Water

Alton Water is the county's largest purpose-built reservoir

Alton Water is the county's largest purpose-built reservoir with eight miles of walking and cycling tracks around the perimeter. - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Alton Water is Suffolk's largest purpose-built reservoir with a perimeter of 8 miles and a further 400 acres of beautiful countryside, including woodlands and open fields.

These landscapes combine to make a stunning area for a romantic walk, and if you catch the sunset, everything becomes bathed in a pretty pink and orange hue which ups the atmosphere ever higher. Dogs are welcome though they must be kept on leads at all times and out of the water.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/alton-water-walk

