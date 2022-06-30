Sandsend beach offers miles of unspoilt coast - and is home to Yorkshire newest seafood pop-up - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Holiday hotspot Sandsend near Whitby is home to Yorkshire's newest summer seafood pop-up.

The Crab Shack is in the grounds of Raithwaite, Sandsend, short walk from the beach - Credit: Kathryn Armstrong

The Crab Shack is a new foodie go-to, launched in time for long summer nights by the beach near Raithwaite Sandsend Hotel – offering a menu filled with fresh-from-the-boat fish and seafood, all prepared with seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.

Pick up your feast and head for the sand dunes... - Credit: Kathryn Armstrong

Tuck into traditional classics such as proper fish & chips and the freshest of crab sandwiches or go exotic with Thai crab cakes with sesame seeds, pickled ginger, spring onion and cucumber salad with a lime mayo, or how about salt & chilli calamari for a more contemporary twist. Plus, there’s a tasty bhaji burger for the vegans.

Traditional fish and chips from The Crab Shack - Credit: Raithwaite Sandsend

Feasting is an easy-going affair and definitely flip-flop friendly - diners are welcome to take a seat around the trestle tables in the Shack’s rustic outdoor eating area or grab a bite to-go and head down to the beach for a meal with an amazing sea view to boot!

Burgers from the pop-up - Credit: Raithwaite Sandsend

The Crab Shack is the newest foodie addition to the hotel’s updated offering, which has been undergoing a quiet transformation over the last couple of years with a new team putting sustainability is at the heart of the business. In recognition of the incredible progress, Raithwaite Sandsend was recently recognised as the UK’s most sustainable hotel at The Cateys – a prestigious industry award - marking a significant milestone.

The hotel has also just created the UK’s first hotel forest garden, in partnership with Sapling Spirits, and introduced organic polytunnels and no-dig beds, creating an edible landscape – including fruits, herbs, vegetables and spices - to sustainably feed the hotel’s kitchen year-round.

Ollie Hunter, food, drink & sustainability director says: 'We’re so excited to bring a introduce a new food offering to Sandsend. Our aim is to celebrate the delicious seasonal seafood available via our brilliant local suppliers, which we’re lucky to have on our doorstep – and matchmake with our own organic produce that we’re growing in our gardens, to create a tasty new menu for Whitby resident and visitors alike to both enjoy.'

Located outside The Hide, within the hotel’s grounds, The Crab Shack is open weekly from Thursday – Sunday throughout the summer, without reservations, for lunch (12-14.30) and supper (17.00-20.00).

See the menu at Raithwaitesandsend.co.uk