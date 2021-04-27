Published: 3:18 PM April 27, 2021

From chic pastel pink backgrounds to stunning lavender fields, we’ve rounded up some of the most picturesque outdoor dining spots ensuring you can still get that perfect Instagram picture on your next booking. Be sure to check if they’re accepting bookings or if it's walk-ins only.





San Carlo have created an Italian inspired terrace - Credit: sancarlo.co.uk/restaurants/fiorentina-hale

San Carlo Fiorentina, Hale

Step into a tranquil Italian garden, right in the heart of Cheshire, where San Carlo Fiorentina in Hale has been transformed into a stylish escape inspired by the beautiful Amalfi Coast. A highlight is the 14ft blossom tree surrounded by sculptures and elegant florals, which really captures the essence of Italy. The outdoor terrace is sheltered and there are heating lamps to make sure that the English weather doesn’t dampen your experience.

https://sancarlo.co.uk/restaurants/fiorentina-hal

Sunset by Australasia, Manchester

The pastel colours and floral walls of the outdoor terrace here make the perfect picturesque backdrop for your next Instagram post. Currently on offer is a popular afternoon tea — delectable sweet and savoury bitesize treats that can be paired with a frozen pornstar martini, or a glass of wine or fizz. There's also an extensive cocktail list, making it the ideal place to catch up with friends. Just be sure to get that picture taken.

sunset.uk.com

READ MORE: Discover the best ice cream parlours in Cheshire

The Pheasant Inn, Tattenhall

In Cheshire we are incredibly lucky to have some beautiful viewpoints, and when a dining destination takes advantage of that, they’re on to a winner. The Pheasant Inn is tucked away in a rural part of the countryside and combines delicious AA Rosette-awarded dining with delightful vistas. On a clear day you can enjoy magnificent panoramic views stretching across the Cheshire plain to the Welsh hills. A winning combination in our eyes. For those who enjoy countryside walks, The Pheasant Inn is the perfect ending point. From May 17, you can also soak up the relaxing atmosphere in one of the 12 rooms.

thepheasantinn.co.uk/outdoor-dining

The Swettenham Arms have set up heated canopies - Credit: swettenhamarms.co.uk

The Swettenham Arms, Swettenham

As well as going the extra mile for each diner, the team here has also transformed the area behind the pub into an outdoor dining space with heated and lit canopies. The biggest draw to this country pub? The stunning lavender fields next door. Not only do these emit a soothing aroma, reminiscent of times spent abroad, but they also make for fantastic photography. Visitors from all over visit the vibrant two-acre field. Take in the picture-perfect scenery with a cocktail; if you can, book for sunset. We promise you won’t want to miss it.

http://www.swettenhamarms.co.uk

Lilac Cottage have created a secret garden - Credit: lilaccottageprestbury.com

Lilac Cottage, Prestbury

There is nothing better than discovering a hidden gem, and Lilac Cottage’s secret garden has to be one of them. The outdoor area has been transformed into a garden, with colourful florals, string lights and fires creating a warm and inviting space. Each table has its own heating, meaning you can enjoy authentic Mediterranean tapas and a glass of sangria with friends and not stress about being cold.

www.lilaccottageprestbury.com

READ MORE: Outdoor events in Cheshire this spring

Refuge by Volta have created a secret terrace - Credit: refugemcr.co.uk

Refuge by Volta, Manchester

One of Manchester’s favourite hangouts, The Refuge has unveiled a beautiful outdoor area in the courtyard. The heated and covered outdoor area is filled with plants, string lights and sound-tracked by some of the city’s finest DJs. It’s the ideal place to catch up and enjoy al fresco dining in the city. The Refuge has curated a selection of new dishes, including meat and fish sharing platters, and has also welcomed back their popular Sunday roast dinners. Tucked away in a side street, this is Manchester’s worst-kept secret.

www.refugemcr.co.uk

The Black Dog, Chester

Thinking outside of the box is what the people behind The Black Dog have done. With plenty of outside space in the stunning countryside, they have taken socially distanced dining to a new level with amazing all-weather domes. The clear domes are an experience that needs to be tried and documented - how many people can say they've dined in a dome? Combined with the new summer menu, it's an experience to look forward to.

www.theblackdogchester.com

SUBSCRIBE: To Cheshire Life magazine's print or digital editions to discover everything that's wonderful about living in the county